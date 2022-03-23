Special entertainment events for Carnival 2022 staged successfully says DDA

The traditional Carnival season 2022 was celebrated with a difference this year, due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government of Dominica approved special protocols which allowed for special entertainment events to be piloted during what would traditionally be the Carnival period. Five approved events took place at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium Forecourt between February 20 – March 1, 2022.

These events included Rize and Wine, Sunrise, Lumi-Nation, TK One Jam One Fete, and Hysteria Road Recall Last Lap.

The events catered to fully vaccinated revellers who had pre purchased tickets and presented a negative rapid antigen test result prior to entering the event. Health and safety protocols were enforced at all events which included validation of patrons’ vaccination and negative antigen test status, wearing of face masks and sanitization upon entry to the event venue. The number of patrons per event was capped at 500 each.

A post evaluation was conducted with all stakeholders and partners of the piloted special entertainment events, and all expressed positive reviews and feedback which will guide the organization of upcoming events. Festivals and Events Manager (Ag.) at the Dominica Festival’s Committee, Samantha Letang, expressed gratitude to the patrons, the event organizers, and partners, and stated that, from all reports from stakeholders, the special entertainment events were

well received by carnival lovers and were concluded without major incidents.

Dr. Fevrier-Drigo, Team Leader Roseau Health District, Coordinator Testing WPSS stated, “We are pleased to report that there have been no sudden spike or increase in the number of positive cases up to 10 days post these Carnival events, which is the time frame within which one would rightly expect to have seen a spike.”

Based on the reports received from the health officials, the government intends to use this format for approval of similar events moving forward. All such events catering to above 50 persons must receive a recommendation from the Events Task Force and an approval permit from the Chief of Police prior to marketing and promotion of such events. Event organizers are encouraged to contact the Dominica Festival Committee at 255-8221 for more details on hosting of events.