Springfield Trading Limited, Sparkle Cleaners and DEPEX emerges top 3 winners of Christmas Lighting Competition

The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) and the Dominica Electricity Corporation are pleased to announce the winners of this years Business Christmas Lighting Competition. Congratulations are extended to Springfield Trading, Sparkle Cleaners and DEPEX, who were placed first, second and third place respectively.

This competition evaluated the businesses based on visual impact, creativity, décor, lighting and Christmas spirit. Eight companies participated in total. Special mention must be made of the other participating businesses: A. C. Shillingford and Co. Ltd, Dominica Broadcasting Service, FirstCaribbean International Bank, Jolly’s Mega Center, and Sukies Enterprises.

The top three winners will receive from DOMLEC, electricity concessions valued at $1000.00, $750.00, and $500.00 EC Dollars, respectively.

Additionally, congratulations are expressed to Springfield Trading Limited for emerging as the winner for the Facebook Competition on the DAIC’s Facebook Page. The prize for this competition is a photo shoot with U.N.I.T.E.

DAIC express gratitude to its partners DOMLEC and U.N.I.T.E. and the judges for supporting this competition, as well as all businesses who joined in spreading Christmas cheer by lighting up their storefronts.

Finally, DAIC wishes all a safe and happy holiday season.