St. Kitts-Nevis Parliament has been dissolved to make way for elections

The St. Kitts-Nevis Prime Minister of St.Kitts-Nevis Parliament has been dissolved to make way for general elections in the twin-island federation.
Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris, made the announcement earlier this evening but he gave no date for elections.
Below is an excerpt from Prime Minister Harris’ address to the nation in which he made the announcement. This excerpt was originally posted by the Nationa Barbados.
