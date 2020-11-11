St. Lucia Folk Research Centre joins Dominicans to mourn the passing of Kwéyòl language broadcaster Felix Henderson 

The Msgr. Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre (FRC) joins the people and government of Dominica as they mourn the passing of iconic and renowned Kwéyòl language broadcaster Felix Henderson. Felix, as he was affectionately known, passed in his home country after a period of illness. He was both a friend of the FRC and critical ally in the development of the orthography for the Creole spoken by the people of the Caribbean region.

Henderson was a founding member of the Konmité pou Etid Kwéyòl (KEK), the organization which worked on the promotion and the development of the Kwéyòl language in Dominica, and was instrumental in the establishment of BANNZIL KREYOL and the first International Creole day which was celebrated by Creole speaking people worldwide on October 28th, 1983.

His pioneering work in the development of the Kwéyòl language in the media paved the way for the extensive use of Kwéyòl in the communities, public and private sectors, and resulted in the formation of a number of new Kwéyòl practitioners in the media.

He also worked closely with many artistes and musicians who were themselves proponents of the Kwéyòl language. We are confident that his expertise, sincerity and popularity as the father of the use of Kwéyòl in Dominica will be the foundation of his legacy.

Felix Henderson also made a sterling contribution to broadcasting in Dominica having joined the Dominica Broadcasting Corporation(DBS) in 1977 and served there as a Kwéyòl language producer and investigative journalist until his passing on November 10th, 2020. Over the years he brought many events directly to all communities in Dominica through his live broadcasts for DBS and other media.

Felix maintained his connection with the Creole speaking communities in Creolophone Caribbean and beyond. He will be remembered for his selfless and dedicated contribution to broadcasting and Kwéyòl language development. Henderson published his autobiography in September 2020.