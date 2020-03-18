St. Lucia prime minister tests negative for COVID-19

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of St. Lucia, who went into self-quarantine on Tuesday, has tested negative for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Office of the Prime Minister disclosed in a statement on Tuesday morning that Chastanet was feeling unwell “and in accordance with the established protocols” went into self-imposed isolation.

Late Tuesday evening, the prime minister’s wife, Raquel DuBoulay-Chastanet, disclosed in a Facebook post that her husband tested negative for the virus.

Du Boulay-Chastanet said her husband was exhausted but she was confident he will be ready for work soon.

Below is a more detailed statement on the matter from the office of the St. Lucian Prime Minister.