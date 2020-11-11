St. Lucia records two covid deaths in 24 hours

St. Lucia has recorded 2 COVID deaths within one day. The first victim was a 47 year old male from the Micoud area that was hospitalized due to underlying complications while the second death was a 78 year old Gros Islet resident.
To date St. Lucia has recorded a total of 148 COVID cases.
