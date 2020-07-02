State of Emergency and curfew lifted but some safety protocols must continue says health minister

With the end of the State of Emergency and curfew in Dominica, Health Minister, Dr. Irving McIntyre, has announced the lifting of a number of protocols that were put in place in light of Covid-19 but has made it clear that physical distancing, hand hygiene and the wearing of masks must continue.

“We have not had any confirmed case of Covid-19 for the past 84 days; we have no active cases presently neither do we have any suspected cases and there are only three (3) persons in quarantine,” McIntyre said during a press briefing held on Wednesday. “In view of these facts, as of today, Wednesday 1st July, all curfew restrictions are lifted, physically distancing will now be 3ft.”

Sporting activities have also been allowed to resume, allowing for spectators. Day Care Centres are also allowed to be reopened as well as public and entertainment events, churches and places of worship, but with a maximum of 250 persons. He said further consideration will be given to larger events in the future.

Visits to hospitals and nursing homes are limited to one person at any one time, according to Dr. McIntyre.

He pointed out that continued adherence to hand hygiene and the wearing of masks also applies to all businesses which were previously allowed to open, as well as churches.

“The protocols we have developed and made available to all businesses must be adhered to,” the Minister warned.

The minister appealed to members of the public not to be complacent.

“We in the Ministry of Health are thanking you the public for your cooperation and compliance so far in fighting this Covid-19 pandemic, but we are again pleading with you the public, be diligent and do not become complacent,” he urged. “We must not let down our guard because that is the only way we can ensure our safety and the best outcome possible as regards to Covid-19.”

McIntyre gave the assurance that the ministry of health will continue its surveillance activities and the health promotion team will continue to do their best to keep the public informed and updated.

“The Ministry of Health is also fully engaged in making sure we have an adequate amount of testing supplies and other medical supplies, such as masks and PPE’s [Personal Protective Equipment],” he stated.