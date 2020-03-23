COVID-19: State of Emergency declared in Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia which has, to date, reported three cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), has declared a state of emergency.
Governor-General, Emmanuel Neville Cenac, signed the declaration on Monday.
A full copy of the State of Emergency proclamation is posted below.
