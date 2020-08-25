Statement from newly-formed Committee of Concerned Lawyers

A group of lawyers has formed a body called Committee of Concerned Lawyers with the mission of helping to “protect the freedoms and rights that have been won for us through the sacrifices and struggles of those who have gone before us.”

The group will introduce itself to the public at a press conference which will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2020.

Below is a statement which has been released by the group.

Our country is at cross-roads today. We live in an unstable and uncertain world which is complicated by pandemics, huge inequality and poverty in and between persons and countries and challenges to the rule of law, especially among governing elites which threatens peace and prosperity around the world. Our problems here in Dominica are made worse by the fact that we are so small and vulnerable not only to external shocks such as natural disasters but to internal policies and conduct which threaten community solidarity and weaken our capacity to withstand these pressures.

We are in a situation that requires all hands to be on deck and as lawyers, we believe that we have a responsibility to do what we can, each according to his own capacity, to help protect the freedoms and rights that have been won for us through the sacrifices and struggles of those who have gone before us. We have therefore constituted ourselves as a Committee of Concerned Lawyers with the following objectives

Mission

The mission of the Committee of Concerned Lawyers is to educate its members, to encourage collegiality and to maintain cooperation between its members and the judiciary, to promote the honour and dignity of the legal profession, to foster the highest professional standards of integrity, honour and courtesy in the legal profession, to assist the public in accessing legal

services, to provide and recognize public service as it relates to this mission, and to advance the fair and effective administration of justice in Dominica for all.

Vision

We are a volunteer non-partisan, not for profit organization of attorneys-at-law (lawyers) in Dominica representing the interests of our members, the legal profession, the justice system and the public. The group aims to provide professional support and education to our members and to the public.

Values

The core values of the Committee of Concerned Lawyers are professionalism, equal access to the legal system for all, and an unwavering commitment to just legality and the legal profession, to each other and the clients of members of the Committee of Concerned Lawyers.

Goals

1. To maintain the honour of the legal profession and, more specifically, to promote the honour and dignity of the members of the Committee of Concerned Lawyers.

2. To increase and develop the membership of the Committee of Concerned Lawyers, recognizing the importance of diversity and inclusion.

3. To eliminate bias in the legal profession and the justice system and in particular to promote the development of a culture of equality before the law.

4. To promote the fair and effective administration of justice.

5. To increase public understanding of and respect for the rule of law, the legal process, and the role of the legal profession in Dominica.

6. To develop and implement educational programmes respecting the Constitution and laws of Dominica among the youths and school children

7. To hold our public authorities accountable under law.

8. To work for and encourage the enactment of modern and just laws, including human rights, law reform and a fair legal process.

9. To assure meaningful access to justice for all citizens and residents in Dominica.

10. To preserve the independence of the legal profession and the judiciary.

11. To provide benefits, programmes and services which promote the professional growth and quality of life of the Committee of Concerned Lawyers.

12. To foster and encourage cooperation and goodwill among the members of the legal profession and in particular the members of the Committee of Concerned Lawyers.

13. To serve as a network system to facilitate professional growth and maturity of the members of the Committee of Concerned Lawyers.

14. To provide members of the Committee of Concerned Lawyers with opportunities for mentoring and social events.

15. To establish, foster and encourage networking and good relations with like-minded regional and international organizations.

16. To ensure that the Committee of Concerned Lawyers has the infrastructure, financial resources, personnel, technology and facilities to accomplish its mission and goals.