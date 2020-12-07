Statement on Caribbean Examinations Council Examinations: Queries and Reviews

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) continues to work assiduously to complete Queries and Requests for Reviews, in order to finalise grades for Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate® (CSEC®) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) July/August examinations.

We understand the psychosocial impact of the extended COVID-19 related circumstances and have heard the concerns of Ministry officials, teachers, parents and students. These concerns are being addressed with further consideration of the hardships that students and their parents may have been experiencing. In addition to the Requests for Reviews which have been submitted, CXC® in accordance with the Independent Review Team (IRT) Report has been reviewing borderline cases, in particular single grade changes, as well as the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects. This approach will help to expedite the process of reviews.

We are committed to a thorough and speedy completion of the review process as we understand that the wait has been long for many. It is expected that this process will be completed shortly and we therefore request your continued patience and support as we carefully navigate this challenging period. CXC® will provide a further update next week, via a media briefing.