Sunken road at Salisbury, motorists urged to be careful

Motorists are urged to exercise caution when approaching this section of the E.O. Leblanc Highway at Grand Savanne, Salisbury which has been undermined by the heavy rain that has been affecting the island.
Dominica owes China money that they cannot pay back. So the result here is for China and the DA Government to create a mirage for the people in providing inferior materials, parts and quick fixes to maintain lordship to appease the masses.
But what I seeing there nou. One side of the road is completely damaged and based on what DNO displayed not one visible traffic sign to let motorists know the road or lane is closed? Are people entitled to sue the government? Man that’s a major highway with absolutely no speed limit and people drive as fast as they want. Yet no sign to warn motorists? Ok say the photo was taken shortly after the incident but yet no uniform personnel present to alert motorists? Gason PM Skerrit, in his capacity as Prime Minister told us that the government that he leads and the place where he said “I run things” is NOT a real country and he is damn right I must say.
China again. If you notice, they just doind rosad. No guttering no sidewalk..
If de chinese had gotten de.job everyone.would.say.no.jobs for local. It was given to a.local and see de crap dey give us..jarbasac as.granny would say. Let them find de money to fix it they were paid and de job was.not completed. de chinese would have given us something better. How to please allu nah…take what allu get eh as allu get it. Smh.
A local, maybe but one of Skerrits locals. As we all know they get away with murder.
But to me it looking like the same piece of road Skerrit friend or business partner from Vielle case repaired the other day. Don’t tell me is the piece of road Chris W did the other day that crumbled like that already
But wait awhile….?????
The issue that I have with the caution signs is that they are always placed too close to the danger and are too few. It will be wiser to have the authorities place cones or other warning devices extending to a greater distance on both sides of the dangerous break in the road.
This issue has always been a problem whenever work is being done on the roads and when accidents occur or natural ocurances obstruct the expected flow of traffic. Giving motorists more warning distance to adjust to the new normal, no matter how temporary, is safer for everyone involved.
when we came to the world,we met the island there,with all the recourses and senses to survived.under the sweat of thy brow thou shall live.Strangers shall clean your vineyard.Laziness=poverty.Dont bite the hand that feed you.Too late shall be the cry.
Nothing these days in Dominica is done thoroughly. Most things are done for photo-op and for political opportunism. This is not the first time that a downpour has caused a section of the road to collapse or to be eroded.
What do you expect from a grossly incompetent, callously uncaring,colossaly corrupt Administration. The Misleader-In-Chief and his acolytes are expertly adept at hemorrhaging the country’s monies and resources but not good at much of anything else.
Chris Walters you need to give back the people of Dominica their money you have been delivering substandard service shame on you dude
I have to think better protective barriers have been erected to protect the public. To say people need to be careful is not enough. What if someone comes into Dominica and is not aware of the road condition, how is telling them to be careful going to help that driver?
So u mean to tell me after they took how ever long to fix 1 side of that road ..they didnt see the other side would needed fixing to ..tsk tsk some engineers we have in Dominica papa…well let’s see how much years they gonna take to fix this side smh
For the amount of time they spend on that road….
But wait nuh isn’t that the road dem ChinaMan dem just paved nuh or was it some private contractor???
See dat allyou go give mista dem to do work when allyou done know already noffing mista dem make doesn’t last dat long,,,
But Marn tell allyou already Public Works Department need to be recommissioned and stop contracting out all Public Sector Jobs, dem contractors don’t look at the quality of their jobs all dey think about it bottom line of cutting cost,,,
I boy doh know how that could happen in the first resilient country in the world!
Since all roads, bridges, and house are resiliently built, I am very much surprised to see a sink-hole in a road in the first and only resilient country; nation on the planet!
Hahahahahahahahahahahah!
The only person who have a resilient technology to make an island resilient is that:
Dominica Mountain Chicken Crapud crapo Mentality doctor Punjab Dusquesne Triple doctor HIFU Sir Knight Me Almost Nearly Cousin that damn corrupted T…. Roosevelt Roosevelt Skerrit.
The problem is now, anything resiliently built in Dominica since it became the one and only resilient nation on earth, as soon as rain falls it washes them away, everything; and as soon a ten (10) mile per hour wind blow it blows everything resilient away oui!
I don’t know why Roosevelt did not order Austrie to jump up and down on that part of the road to figure out there was a potential sink-hole pending beneath.
Everything China build in DA going to fall apart until we do things the right way and put citizens before personal financial gain
Wow mischievous and wishful thinking,you hold so much hate that you would love to see the infrastructure of the country crumbled,even if it’s a work of nature,by the way which happens everywhere on island whenever rains heavily,wishing you the best all the same commentor
Blame it on China. China did not build that road check your facts.
No, but one of Skerrits cronies did! Corruption at its best. I wonder how much the treasury was charged.
You can tell plp like you don’t go nowhere to say is the Chinese that reconstructed that area. It’s a Dominica.
Road sunk, country sunk, social value sunk every day thing on island has either sunk or is sinking under Skerrit.
Aye, question, is that the same section of the Salisbury road that had sunk a few years ago and was ‘repaired’? The same section where the resurfacing was poorly done resulting in the left hand side of the road (when heading towards the north) becoming bumpy?