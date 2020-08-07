Support fundraising radiothon now on for Felix Henderson

Four radio stations on the island have come together to simulcast a radiothon to raise funds for iconic broadcaster, Felix Henderson, who is now receiving medical treatment in Martinique for a heart condition.
The stations are DBS Radio, Q95 FM, Kairi FM, Voice of Life
You can contribute by tuning in to any of these radio stations and calling the numbers given.
Here’s the voice of Felix Henderson from his Martinique Hospital bed.
