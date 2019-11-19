‘Take them out’ – Pharmacist Val Cuffy’s prescription for DLP

“Take them out” (TTO) – a new dental drug prescribed and dispensed by Pharmacist Val Cuffy for the treatment of what he called “the diseased Labour Party”.

This prescription has taken off like wildfire and the image of the “Take Them Out” medicine box which claims to “remove corrupt government, crooks and criminals” has spread rapidly on social media.

Cuffy made the announcement of the arrival of the new drug on Sunday in St. Joseph where he publicly endorsed Lennox Linton as “the right man to take us to a better place so we can truly begin to see real growth in and for every Dominican”.

“On December 6th, I will vote for Team Dominica, the United Workers Party to implement electoral reform, I will vote for a fixed election date, I will vote for campaign finance laws and I will vote for a review of the CBI program so that the monies will be used for the development of Dominica. I have confidence that Team Dominica, led by Lennox Linton, will use the CBI money to make Dominica’s economy a vibrant one”.

Cuffy went on to say that he looks forward to a “new and real Dominica, a Dominica where “our system works”, a Dominica where people do not live in fear of being victimized, a Dominica where business owners do not fear that their businesses may be boycotted, where there is no fear of oppression or fear of being deprived of food supplies and building material after a disaster like Maria”

The Pharmacist told the UWP supporters that the Government of Team Dominica will need all hands on deck to ensure that all succeed as a nation, for there are many hurdles to cross.

“This Labour Party regime has demoralized the police force, demoralized the nurses, demoralized the doctors, demoralized the teachers and demoralized the office workers and even the cleaners. But I tell you, we must fight for Dominica,” Cuffy urged adding that in order for Dominica to be a leader in the OECS and Caricom once again, “we must fight for and fix Dominica.”

Cuffy said he believes that Dominica is being deprived of meaningful development and progress as a regime of misinformation, lies and spins with no strategic planning to better the lives of all Dominicans.

“The webs of lies has caused Dominica to become a robust breeding ground for corruption. Corrupt practices have caused Dominica to become resilient to truth, honesty and forthrightness,” Cuffy lamented. “I am afraid if we continue with this morally bankrupt regime, the Dominica we love will be a Dominica we do not recognize – we must act with urgency!”.

Declaring his endorsement of Lennox Linton as a leader with character, he described Linton as someone of uncompromising integrity, one who speaks truth to power, one who does not lie or cheat, one who lives for God, family and country.

Cuffy addressed what he referred to as the demonization and persecution of Linton whom he referred to as his friend.

“They have tried to make you believe that he is an angry uneducated man,” Cuffy remarked. “But I know Lennox Linton and I have worked closely with the outgoing PM and I am here to tell you that there is a huge difference between these two men. Lennox has integrity while the other leader struggles to find a moral fiber to hold on to. Lennox is forthright and has fought for a better Dominica by bringing out the truth about the corruption while the outgoing PM has plunged Dominica into economic crisis by diverting state resources for political gain”.

Cuffy firmly believes that Dominica needs change; that the country needs a leader who has integrity, who will be accountable to the people and give good governance to the affairs of the Commonwealth.

“Lennox Linton, I stand with you. Dominica, I stand a rebel against the ills that now plague the governance of our Country. Lennox I say to you – may God bless you, may God uplift the work you are doing and may God give you the grace to guide the governance of Dominica from December 6th 2019 as you take Dominica forward,” Cuffy declared.