‘Take them out’ – Pharmacist Val Cuffy’s prescription for DLP

“Take them out” (TTO) – a new dental drug prescribed and dispensed by Pharmacist Val Cuffy for the treatment of what he called “the diseased Labour Party”.
This prescription has taken off like wildfire and the image of the “Take Them Out” medicine box which claims to “remove corrupt government, crooks and criminals” has spread rapidly on social media.
Cuffy made the announcement of the arrival of the new drug on Sunday in St. Joseph where he publicly endorsed Lennox Linton as “the right man to take us to a better place so we can truly begin to see real growth in and for every Dominican”.
“On December 6th, I will vote for Team Dominica, the United Workers Party to implement electoral reform, I will vote for a fixed election date, I will vote for campaign finance laws and I will vote for a review of the CBI program so that the monies will be used for the development of Dominica. I have confidence that Team Dominica, led by Lennox Linton, will use the CBI money to make Dominica’s economy a vibrant one”.
Cuffy went on to say that he looks forward to a “new and real Dominica, a Dominica where “our system works”, a Dominica where people do not live in fear of being victimized, a Dominica where business owners do not fear that their businesses may be boycotted, where there is no fear of oppression or fear of being deprived of food supplies and building material after a disaster like Maria”
The Pharmacist told the UWP supporters that the Government of Team Dominica will need all hands on deck to ensure that all succeed as a nation, for there are many hurdles to cross.
“This Labour Party regime has demoralized the police force, demoralized the nurses, demoralized the doctors, demoralized the teachers and demoralized the office workers and even the cleaners. But I tell you, we must fight for Dominica,” Cuffy urged adding that in order for Dominica to be a leader in the OECS and Caricom once again, “we must fight for and fix Dominica.”
Cuffy said he believes that Dominica is being deprived of meaningful development and progress as a regime of misinformation, lies and spins with no strategic planning to better the lives of all Dominicans.
“The webs of lies has caused Dominica to become a robust breeding ground for corruption. Corrupt practices have caused Dominica to become resilient to truth, honesty and forthrightness,” Cuffy lamented. “I am afraid if we continue with this morally bankrupt regime, the Dominica we love will be a Dominica we do not recognize – we must act with urgency!”.
Declaring his endorsement of Lennox Linton as a leader with character, he described Linton as someone of uncompromising integrity, one who speaks truth to power, one who does not lie or cheat, one who lives for God, family and country.
Cuffy addressed what he referred to as the demonization and persecution of Linton whom he referred to as his friend.
“They have tried to make you believe that he is an angry uneducated man,” Cuffy remarked. “But I know Lennox Linton and I have worked closely with the outgoing PM and I am here to tell you that there is a huge difference between these two men. Lennox has integrity while the other leader struggles to find a moral fiber to hold on to. Lennox is forthright and has fought for a better Dominica by bringing out the truth about the corruption while the outgoing PM has plunged Dominica into economic crisis by diverting state resources for political gain”.
Cuffy firmly believes that Dominica needs change; that the country needs a leader who has integrity, who will be accountable to the people and give good governance to the affairs of the Commonwealth.
“Lennox Linton, I stand with you. Dominica, I stand a rebel against the ills that now plague the governance of our Country. Lennox I say to you – may God bless you, may God uplift the work you are doing and may God give you the grace to guide the governance of Dominica from December 6th 2019 as you take Dominica forward,” Cuffy declared.
18 Comments
Is that a lingering spill-over from the Marva Williams disappointment? Ungratefulness personified. Was it a decision from the “Red Clinic” authorizing emergency medical evac at the expense of the State? Not sure. Don’t hold me to it
If that is so. Would he have qualified under a Lennox Linton re-engineered social program? Certainly, if the people of Dominica are con into buying into his present efforts at changing the status quo, they risk being denied the opportunity he benefitted from. Sure he is grateful for that. He has joined with the ungrateful Sam Christians of this world
Powerful speech, replete with honesty!!
Well done Val..!!
I was present and was cheering throughout.
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Sorry Mr. Cuffy, but you will be the next one arrested for incitement. Dominica has suffered this pain too long. Too late for filling or root canal. Extraction of Skerrit’s Labour Party is the only way to avoid serious blood infection. TTO!!
Hey Val, its easier to keep them out right. 5 more tears of grudge and vexation for you.
Seek peace brother man.
Dominican business men must be very careful when making political statement we all remember JC supermarket and his big statement and support for Freedom party so we should learn before we jump and make statement because is the public that keep you all in business if you are running for a party I under stand
I second the motion Val
Is that Val trying to get back his old job in charge of festivals and events under a UWP administration? Sorry Val, but that ship has already sailed because Lennox and UWP not getting in. You just have to make do with running your pharmacy.
Val probably also hoping to get CBI money to try and rescue his failing business. Lennox will never be in a position to be your cash-cow Val.
What hell.work linton doing..stupes tan…encouraging to hurn de country stupes
Everything Cuffy said about Skerrit and the DLP is precisely accurate. This is a regime BIG on corruption; BIG on victimization; BIG on intimidation; BIG on wastage of public funds and BIG on blighting the future of Dominicans. Conversely, this rogue government is small on morality; small on ideas; small on workers’ wages and salaries; small on good governance; small on putting the wellbeing of the people first. I have to compare this severely corrupt government to a pack of dominoes. All the pieces of the pack are Caribbean islands and the ‘Double Blank’ is a true representation of present day Dominica. The voters must fire Skerrit and his clan of rapacious hyenas on Election Day to put the country on a path of progress and unity. FIRE THEM!
With all due respect to Mr Cuffy the picture he paints is not a truthful one. Mr Linton is and remains a political misfit unlearned in the ways of governance and lacking in vision. He spews hatred at all who do not agree with him or who choose to recognize that the Labour Government has served the people and the country and in whose hands the future can be entrusted.
I do not know what Mr Cuffy has in mind or what he seeks or has been assured of by Lennox Linton but I know of the darkness of those who in politics speak in platitudes that do not mirror the image of the truth. I seek nothing from this Dominica Labour Party or Dr Skerrit but will continue to speak truth to politics as I advocate the utter rejection of a third rated UWP and five more years to the Labour Party based upon a history of responsible government, it’s vision, it’s philisophy and track record that all shall eat, it’s quality team line up of candidates, and its bona fides.
We need to take out this corrupt, fake, failed, Labour Government out of our government. Therefore we concur with Val Cuffy to TTO (take them hell out) from our government, now. This DLP is a very dangerous & failed government. Skerrit`s DLP has failed our people and our Dominica.
yourself and lennox look like brothers so you must support him. The drug you might use it on yourself first. See what your supporters are doing in Roseau and you all are condone it . Not one of the UWP candidate condemn the wickedness that are being done by the supporters. Birds of the feathers flock together. Do unto others as you would like them do unto you.
Dominicans will wake up this morning to this brilliant message from a prolific man of the soil who has worked all over Dominica and is well known of the ailing issues and poverty created and administered by this failed corrupted Labour government over 19 years, and lead by this failed, immature, unscrupulous PM Skerrit who came as this young immature Prime Minister turned as this Odd minister who has belittled and savaged our economy, our people to beggars and who is blind to the concept and implementation of socio-economic development because of the callous friends and weird advisors who circled Skerrit with ignoramous thoughts, failed concept matters and to this day after 19 years the people of Dominica are beginning to awake and we say thanks to our trusted professional, committed Hon. Lennox Linton and this message we just read by Val ((young Bull) Cuffy. I am happy to say and read this DNO article where our professionals begin to open say how fake and failed Skerrit Labour is.
It’s becoming more and more apparent that only losers, beggars and corrupt individuals keep supporting Skerrit and his clowns. True patriots have realised that Skerrit and his friends have to go. Another 5 years with Skerrit and Dominica is doomed.
Brother I salute you! Courage!
This must be a joke
But who they talking too nor, way de people dem nor. My baby started crying when I tell her to wave back to the man on Val left hand side. De child pattey one set of screaming, when I looked frighten de child was frighten wee. Way De People nor! Why did you come to St. Joe talking about corruption. Under the regime of the UWP a prominent UWP family were given six houses in the Layou scheme. The UWP candidate from Layou bought the entire area by the boxing plant it was taken from her and she had to run. Did you really talk about corruption, the same family openly operated a drug family business. How many of DLP ministers that have been arrested in Puerto Rico for money laundering! Boy where Monell get them from nor! Our change in St. Joe is in Dr. Vince Henderson, Dr. Addis, Ms. Patricia Scotland, Mr. Martin Charles, Dr. Curvin Ferreira and others too numerous to mention. We the people of St. Joe are looking up not down. The man just brought the lady for Layou Park and throw her on us…
Sooo Val was a fat calypsonian, turned Pharmacist, turned skinny, turned scientist/doctor, turned politician. who knows whats next!?