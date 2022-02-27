Tasha P is Dominica’s new virtual calypso monarch

Riding on the momentum of her win last Saturday as monarch of Stardom Calypso Tent, Tasha P has convincingly added another calypso crown to her cabinet of trophies.

She delivered a commanding performance of her song, Frenemy Remedy, written by Peter Letang, to capture the Virtual Calypso Monarch title, beating the 2021 winner, Daryl Bobb and thirteen other competitors in the process.

Bobb placed 2nd, Dice 3rd and newcomer, Shanice 4th.

Tasha P created history in 2011 by becoming the first female to win the Dominica Calypso Monarch title.

Below is an audio recording of Tasha P’s winning song.