‘THANK YOU’ FRONTLINE WORKERS: The Dominica Fire and Ambulance Service

EDITOR’S NOTE: When DNO launched this series, by first recognizing the Dominica Police Force, we told you that the next article would be dedicated to health care workers. However, it is taking a little longer than we anticipated to do that piece and so, we ask you to join us in focusing on the Fire and Ambulance Service this time, as we continue to work on spotlighting health care workers next time.

The COVID19 Pandemic has had a drastic effect on our way of life. The Coronavirus is a humanitarian emergency.

Whilst the majority of us have been sheltering at home, working from home and until this week most shops and stores were closed our first responders, healthcare workers and other front line staff keep showing up for work, unselfishly serving their communities and putting patients first.

Our very own Fire Fighters (men and women) have been and remain on the front line. They are first responders – they are the ones transporting Covid-19 patients to be tested and/or to be admitted to the Covid facility in Portsmouth.

Being first responders brings with it a unique set of risks. These extraordinary men and women are coming into direct contact with persons carrying or suspected of carrying the potentially deadly COVID19 virus.

Of course, this service is in addition to maintaining their core services such as fire fighting, attending the scene of motor vehicle accidents and providing the usual ambulance services.

Our Firefighters are doing all that they can to help Dominica win the battle against COVID19.

Today we are honoured and proud to highlight the work of the Dominica Fire Service and the efforts being made by the them, under the amazingly efficient command of Chief Fire Officer Josiah Dupuis, to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 amongst our population.

Our reporter and photographer spent time with some of the Fire Men and Women attached to the Roseau Fire Station and spoke at length with Chief Fire Officer Josiah Dupuis, who has diligently and faithfully discharged his duties as the Chief of the Fire Service of Dominica since December 2009.

Chief Dupuis gave a very candid and detailed interview and an extract of the recorded interview is attached to this Article.

Chief Dupuis is clearly very proud of his fire officers. The recent intake of 28 new recruits has also had a very positive impact on the service. He was, though, keen to point out that his new recruits are not first-line responders in the fight against COVID19.

Our reporter was keen to know what training fire officers had received to deal with transporting of COVID patients.

Chief Dupuis explained that in February 2020, well before the first case of COVID19 was recoded in Dominica in March 2020, six officers underwent training with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and also with PAHO representatives.

He explained that the training was inclusive of how to put on personal protective equipment (PPEs) and how do to remove and dispose of them after a call out. The officers were also trained on how to decontaminate and sanitise an ambulance after a COVID call. They also received training on how to construct a sanitisation decontamination bay and there is a bay within the station.

The objective and emphasis of the training according to Chief Dupuis, is to ensure that fire officers working as first responders have maximum protection and also to ensure that the ambulance used to transport a COVID patient is properly sanitised to bring it back into a state for service. There are six ambulances currently in use uniquely to transport COVID or suspected COVID patients.

Chief Dupuis stressed that these are important issues because “we are talking here of how you eliminate the spread of the virus…”. He stated “the Fire Officer, with his PPE may have some of this [the virus], …whether it is bodily fluids…and you want to prevent the spread so there is a prescribed way to remove the suits, there is a prescribed way to put it on so that the fire officer receives maximum protection”.

Chief Dupuis pointed out that the six officers who received extensive training then went back to their respective stations and cascaded the training they had received to their colleagues. That training was carried out repeatedly and it is the repeated training which put the fire officers and the Fire Service in a very strong position to be able to respond rapidly and efficiently to the COVID cases according to the Chief.

The Service also implemented Protocols for responding to COVID19 cases and protective and sanitising procedures – copies of the Protocols are attached to this article.

“By the time we received the first call we had fire officers who had a sense of confidence in terms of how to utilise the PPEs, how to clean the ambulances and how to get them back to a certain state of readiness” Chief Dupuis informed our reporter.

Questioned as to whether there was any anxiousness or concerns expressed by officers given that by the time that COVID got to Dominica many hundreds of first responders and front line staff had, in many other countries been infected and some had even died in the line of duty. Chief Dupuis was frank in his response and confirmed that notwithstanding the extensive training and the use of the PPE there was still some fear and concern amongst the officers.

Considering the extraordinary and potentially perilous situation his officers would have to face Chief Dupuis felt it was an entirely reasonable response. He said that several senior officers, including his Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Wayne Letang and himself addressed the men to lift their spirits and to encourage them.

He said that it helped his officers a lot to hear some of the commendations they received from the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health in one particular Press release and on another occasion, from the Minister responsible for National Security under which the Fire Service falls. “They had such fantastic words to say about the Fire Men”.

According to the Chief the Firemen were also encouraged by the “overwhelming response” they feel they have received from the wider public and the interest that the media has shown in the work that they are doing during these difficult times.

The Chief went on to state “I try to lift the spirit of the officers. I always have them look at the coin from both sides or see the cup of water not necessarily half empty but, half filled. It’s really about taking even what is the worst of a situation and showing it to be not as bad as it looks. After all, we are in an emergency organisation and often our response is to deal with very critical incidents…”

He went on to state “We are not in this for accolades, we are not in this for recognition. However, when it comes, especially when we have done good work -and we have, we appreciate it”.

Sometimes we forget the men and women who carry out tasks on our behalf that many of us would retreat from. This deadly virus has caused death and destruction across the globe.

On our small island, we have, against all the odds, managed with the efficient and timely actions of our Government, our first responders and front line workers, managed to restrict the spread of COVID19 and we must be thankful and give wide recognition to the services that helped us in this achievement.

Today, through this small gesture DNO, on behalf of the people of Dominica and Dominicans all over the world, take this opportunity to express our THANKS, our GRATITUDE and our deepest APPRECIATION for the work that the Dominica Fire Service has been doing and continue to do on behalf of the People of Dominica.

Message for the public from Chief Fire Officer Dupuis: –

“I would like to commend members of the public for the support that they have given to the Fire Service, especially at this time. We really appreciate it.

I would like to speak to the fact that it is important that members of the public also know and install their emergency numbers on their cells phones and at their home so that it is easy to access so that if they have an emergency they can call us and we will be able to come out to assist you.

I would also like to speak to road users – whether you are walking, riding or driving – that when you hear the sirens please yield and allow us to go by so that we can help the person who is in distress.

Whether it is a fire call or an ambulance call I want the public to understand that we have men and women here who are dedicated to what they do.

I apologise to anyone who feels that they may not have received the service that they expect us to deliver to them. For patients being transported in the COVID ambulances, we will try our very best to make you as comfortable as possible but cannot, for reasons of infection control, have the air-conditioning unit turned on in the back of the ambulance.

There are a few persons who may not always behave in ways that we (the Service) are proud of. Please report those individuals when you find them in breach of their working codes.

Overall I can attest and speak to the fact that we certainly have people who are very committed here and who will train hard and work hard to ensure that they touch you in a certain [good] way.

I also want to speak about this season which we call the ‘Fire Season’. I am of the view that there is a lot of indiscriminate, unnecessary burning. We need to adopt other practices and avoid the kind of burnings that we are doing, especially at this time. Many people are at home and not at work and we have to take into consideration our neighbours and how our action affects them.

I would like to ask the wider public to cut back and eliminate the kind of burning that we do in our communities when other persons are affected.

The service you expect of us we will deliver it and I am so very proud and I consider it to be a privilege to provide leadership to these men and women.’

All photos by Cecil Clarke