“Thanks to everyone who pledged…”- Felix Henderson

Iconic Broadcaster, Felix Henderson said he is thankful to everyone who showed support and made a financial pledge towards his medical treatment in Martinique.

Four radio stations on the island came together on Friday 7th, August to simulcast a fundraising radiothon for Henderson, who is receiving medical treatment for a heart condition.

The stations are DBS Radio, Q95 FM, Kairi FM and Voice of Life.

Henderson, who is out of hospital, told Q-95 during an interview that he is also thankful to God who touched the hearts of the Dominican people.

“Thanks to everyone who pledged on my behalf; it’s God who touched the heart of the people,” he said. ““I am thankful to God and every Dominican…It was overwhelming”

Henderson, who played a major role in changing people’s perception about the creole language, said that over the years he had the opportunity to be a blessing to his generation, “and when I needed help my generation did not disappoint me.”

“My generation came forward from all walks of life, older ones, younger ones,” he remarked. “It is an honour and a privilege to touch the lives of people.”

He urged everyone to use their God-given talent, skills and ability to help other people for he believes that this is how God wants it to be.

“Not only for ourselves and our family but also to develop our nation,” Henderson noted.

Meantime, Leroy “Wadix” Charles who was involved in making arrangements for Henderson to be airlifted to Martinique, said shortly after the event that the preliminary figure $49,998 in the pledges made during the radiothon.

He thanked all the participating radio stations for their tremendous support for the event.

“Mr. Henderson is in good spirits in Martinique and the family would like to thank all those who participated in this radiothon,” Charles stated.

He said the money raised will go a long way in meeting the cost of Henderson’s medical attention during his stay in Martinique.

“We hope that the people who pledged would honour their pledges for this serious medical need for Felix Henderson,” Charles remarked.