The Dominica Bureau of Standards conducts training with Campbells Business Systems and Services Ltd

PRESS RELEASE - Dominica Bureau of Standards - Friday, December 18th, 2020 at 6:25 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

On Thursday 10th December 2020, the Dominica Bureau of Standards made a presentation of certificates to Campbell’s Business Systems and Services Ltd. The presentation was as result of a training which was held in keeping with the National Compulsory Standards for Labelling.

The goal of this training was to ensure that all product labels created for locally manufactured goods meet the requirements for the National Compulsory Labelling Standards.  The Bureau aims to promote awareness on proper labelling standards and has begun the process with Campbells Business Systems.

Five (5) staff members of Campbells Business Systems, to include the Manager Mr. Cedric Phillip were trained in Labelling Requirements for Pre-packaged Goods, Pre-packaged Foods, Products Manufactured from Textiles, Care Labelling of Textiles, Domestic Electrical Appliances, Brewery Products and Retail Packages of Cigarettes.

The requirements for a proper product label include, a label which is firmly affixed to the product, a brand name/trade name, a common name, list of ingredients, nutritional facts (optional) name and address of manufacturer, distributor or packer, country of origin, net content, batch or Lot ID code or number, expiration date or other date mark, instructions for use and handling (where applicable).

In the near future, the Bureau will be conducting the same training with other print companies as well as graphic designers to ensure that all parties involved are fully trained on the National Compulsory Labelling Standards.  The Bureau hopes that coming out of these trainings the consumer’s trust will grow in confidence as manufacturers become more compliant.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. En Ba LA
    December 21, 2020

    Way to go Dominica – knew Campbells services was on to big things. When all the way up here is Washington State in a small town we have a beer company in St. Lucia having labels made here come on. Since in 2003 where have we been – I see things are happening. Go Dominica.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available