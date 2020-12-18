The Dominica Bureau of Standards conducts training with Campbells Business Systems and Services Ltd

On Thursday 10th December 2020, the Dominica Bureau of Standards made a presentation of certificates to Campbell’s Business Systems and Services Ltd. The presentation was as result of a training which was held in keeping with the National Compulsory Standards for Labelling.

The goal of this training was to ensure that all product labels created for locally manufactured goods meet the requirements for the National Compulsory Labelling Standards. The Bureau aims to promote awareness on proper labelling standards and has begun the process with Campbells Business Systems.

Five (5) staff members of Campbells Business Systems, to include the Manager Mr. Cedric Phillip were trained in Labelling Requirements for Pre-packaged Goods, Pre-packaged Foods, Products Manufactured from Textiles, Care Labelling of Textiles, Domestic Electrical Appliances, Brewery Products and Retail Packages of Cigarettes.

The requirements for a proper product label include, a label which is firmly affixed to the product, a brand name/trade name, a common name, list of ingredients, nutritional facts (optional) name and address of manufacturer, distributor or packer, country of origin, net content, batch or Lot ID code or number, expiration date or other date mark, instructions for use and handling (where applicable).

In the near future, the Bureau will be conducting the same training with other print companies as well as graphic designers to ensure that all parties involved are fully trained on the National Compulsory Labelling Standards. The Bureau hopes that coming out of these trainings the consumer’s trust will grow in confidence as manufacturers become more compliant.