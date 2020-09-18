‘The hand of God was among us’ during Hurricane Maria – Bishop Malzaire

“On that fateful day of September 18th, no one could ever believe that so few lives were lost. This confirms that the hand of God was at work among us, his people.” That sentiment was expressed by the Bishop of Roseau His Lordship, Gabriel Malzaire when he addressed the ‘Remembering Maria Reflection Ceremony’ held earlier today.
Today marks three (3) years since category 5 Hurricane Maria devastated Dominica with over 30 reported deaths, more than 4,500 houses destroyed and 20,000 partially damaged.
“Today we commemorate the event of September 18th, 2017 which most Dominicans would rather not remember. However, the indelible impression which it has created is enough to cause us to stop for a moment to give thanks, to praise, to reflect and to offer condolence,” the Bishop said.
He described the occasion as a moment of thanksgiving for the many lives that were spared from “that monstrous disaster.”
“Today is a day of reflection, reflection on what happened 3 years ago and the lessons it has engendered in each one of us,” Bishop Malzaire declared.
According to him, while Hurricanes are normal in the scheme of natural events, the intensity in which they occur in this present era is indicative of a certain imbalance in the atmosphere which is brought about to a significant extent, by human irresponsibility resulting in the phenomenon known as global warming.
He said the examples of Hurricane Maria, Tropical Storm Erika and even COVID-19 are indications to everyone that it is not business as usual, “and that to a significant extent the future of our planet is in our hands.”
The head of the Catholic Church in Dominica thanked Caribbean neighbours and the international community that promptly came to Dominica’s aid by providing assistance “of all kinds and at all levels.” He also thanked the local community for what he said was a sense of neighborliness which was experienced in the communities where everyone shared the little they had especially in the earlier post-Maria days.
“Our hope is that this would have had an indelible effect on the way we see ourselves as a community,” he said.
Bishop Malzaire also thanked the various local organizations such as the arms of government and the opposition, churches, law enforcement agencies, the private sector for “the manner in which all collaborated in bringing the country back to normalcy in an unprecedented space of time.”
The Bishop made reference to the Catholic community’s celebration of the Feast of St Francis from September 1st to October 4th when the Pope has called on the world to observe this period as the season of creation all around the world to pray and care for God’s creation.
Bishop Malzaire said it’s also a time to reflect on each and everyone’s relationship with the environment, not just the distant nature, “but crucially, the place where we live, the way in which our lifestyle and decisions as a society can endanger both the natural world and those who inhabit it, both humans and other creatures.”
He said any effort we make, individual or collective, will go some distance in preventing or mitigating the Maria’s and the Erika’s.
I have always wondered what is it that makes those so-called Workers parasites always angry, then the answer came to me they’re a bunch of lazy hungry men is an angry man my solution is give them dry cake to eat that will choke them b*****ds.
Man this man is a bloody hypocrite.. so much things happening and he says nothing at all.. Man get out of here!! Yor damn hypocrite!
@Gregory, If you can name on one finger anything so-called Workers clowns has done in the right direction for Dominica I will give you a kiss on your backside “! I’m a proud Dominican unlike you and your criminals nasty evil so-called Workers clowns, I love and will fight too the end for my Dominica 🇩🇲 and Labour Party administration, who ever you are skip it you are a loser and a unit.
The hand of God would have stopped the hurricane in the first place! We were hit while Barbados, Grenada, St Vincent, St Lucia, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Antigua and many other Caribbean islands were spared. What does God have to do with how, when and where natural disasters strike according to Mother Nature! When are you wicked, evil men going to stop this nonsense and take mankind out of this religious superstitious fantasy nonsense?
You such a silly person, on a previous post you criticized The PM. You were of the opinion that he should not be the one asking for prayers,
suggesting that the Minister for ecclesiastics. You also asked “Why is you face i seeing and not Malzier or one of those preachers that does be supporting you” well now that you see the Bishop, and you write such nonsense again, this just demonstrates your continuous foolishness in the string of comments you post on DNO.
The above comment was meant to be a reply to @ click here
Click here,you and CROOKS and TRAITORS,like you said,the Labour Party and Labourites would NEVER,NEVER build Dominica back.With BLOOD,SWEAT and TEARS Labour built back,without you and UWP help.This country is LABOUR COUNTRY.Americans like Gabriel Christian,Emanuel Finn,Dale Dangleben,Norman Shillingford and others,who spent their FRUITFUL years working in foreign lands,cannot tell us what to do.Now that they have reached RETIREMENT,want to run things in Dominica.GREEDY.
Malzaire or Malaise , whichever your name is I’m gonna lobby for your removal and have Mongsenior Jno.Lewis replace you.
You don’t represent the Christian values of the church. You don’t talk on behalf of the poor, you don’t talk about and decry the corruption, the theft,the abuse of government resources, the blatant disregard for law and order by those incharge. All you do is talk about money.
What man of God are you?
I think the flock is following a blind shepherd.
Which hand your Lordship ? The right one or the left one ?
Let me pulverize this corrupted tool of Satan!
Here is an example; if one a believe in God think about this they will have no problems understanding God is always present in a time of storms; he is always with the ones who love him.
Look at this: “Matthew 8:23-27” 23Then he got into the boat and his disciples followed him.
24Suddenly a furious storm came up on the lake, so that the waves swept over the boat.
But Jesus was sleeping. 25The disciples went and woke him, saying, “LORD, save us! We’re going to drown!”
26He replied, “You of little faith, why are you so afraid?”
Then he got up and rebuked the winds and the waves, and it was completely calm. 27The men were amazed and asked, “What kind of man is this?
Even the winds and the waves obey him!”
So, people it is not about the crap, Roosevelt and Malzaire are talking, they are the ones who will asks Jesus didn’t I hold a virtual prayer and thanks giving because Maria did not kill us?
Their answer will be…
When Bishop talks about God I am always left to wonder which God he really referring to you know. But I take it to mean he is referring to money god since that God does not care about righteousness, truth and justice.
The more you and all the other purchased preachers 💰💰💰 stutter and garble prayers,the less we see advancement in anything here on island, because in you all is a feeling and spirit of FEAR to speak the truth and to vehemently condemn wrongdoing, particularly when it’s done by all you satanic ‘boy’…. I know he is a money tree and many greedy and VOWAS men of the cloth are trying to shake, to grab their share. So i did not read all your balderdash,for good reasons.
What nonsense these fools speak!
I don’t pay much attention to what Bishop Gabriel Malzaire because most times he gets confused between God and Roosevelt Skerrit.
” whose god is their belly, and whose glory is in their shame—who set their mind on earthly things. Philippians 3:19
Ay-Ay Bishop you there then? Since you start accepting “gifts” from the alleged corrupt leader of a once proud Dominica on behalf of our church I myself leave you and the church alone eh. According to Marline…BOOM! I was gone!
NEVAH will I step feet in a catholic church except for weddings and funerals as long as you are Bishop of Roseau and the other catholic priest (no names because today is not carnival Friday ) who created the real mass in the cemetery scenario continues to be a priest.
In my opinion you are only facilitating him because you are still expecting crumbs for the corrupt leader’ table. But I see Brian and the GOOD people of Marigot have you covered so that’s great for now. Please say a prayer for Skerrit to go while you at it souplay!
while you there, ask him for the 3 million. is your boy that you always defending he will give it to you.
I tried to push a cow up a ladder to eat hay on top of a house, rather than I climbing on the ladder myself and cut the grass and send it down for the COW. Latter, I LEARN that, the hardest key to turn is a donkey. I fear god because I cannot see him. I fear the mountain because I CANNOT see what is behind it. I felt a hurricane but could not see it. The almighty god was speaking, I cannot live in his world without love. Those who cannot hear must feel. Jumping queues ,fighting each other, insulting staff, so we introduced miss COVONIA. “REMEMBER ME”. My dear Bishop Sir, The smaller the audience the stronger the faith.