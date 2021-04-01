The Karina Cultural Group launches new project

The Karina Cultural Group is pleased to implement a new community development project in the Kalinago Territory of Waitukubli, in collaboration with the Naniki Project.

The Naniki – Kalinago Barana (Sea) Stories and Conservation Project is being conducted by the leaders of the Karina Cultural Group, Mr. Gerard Langlais, Mrs. Miranda Langlais and Mr. Kevin Dangleben, in collaboration with Oonya Kempadoo and the Naniki Project.

Beginning this week, twelve Kalinago youths (ages 12 – 21yrs) will participate in community and traditional knowledge research and then a three-day storytelling workshop, finally to present the outcomes of the project and workshop to their community.

This project, and its training for the youth participants, aims to preserve the rich Kalinago cultural heritage that relates to the sea, explore sea-related stories and traditional practices that are environmental and increase sea/environmental awareness with creative writing and storytelling in all of its forms including oral storytelling, song and dance.

The Karina Cultural Group welcomes the public to the Opening Ceremony of the Storytelling Workshop on April 6th at 9am, and also to the Open Day on April 17th from 9am-12pm, at the Salybia Primary School, on the Kalinago Territory.

The project is made possible with the financial assistance of the Daniel Langlois Foundation for Art, Science and Technology and in-kind support from the Ministry of Youth Development & Empowerment, Youth At Risk, Gender Affairs, Seniors Security & Dominicans with Disabilities, and the Salybia Primary School. It was initiated by Oonya Kempadoo’s Naniki Project, an eco-social multimedia project in development, based on regional mythology, fantasy, heritage, science and art.

Ms. Kempadoo is a citizen of Guyana, Grenada and England and works in the Caribbean region as a social development researcher and writer.