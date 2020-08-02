The late Luke Prevost described as a committed, dedicated ‘giant of a man’ in the field of agriculture

Tributes are pouring in for the late former Operations Manager of the Dominica Banana Marketing Corporation (DBMC) and former chairman of the Dominica Banana Producers Ltd (DAPEX), Luke Prevost, who died on July 30 after a brief battle with cancer.
Edison James, a former general manager of the Dominica Banana Marketing Corporation, described the late Luke Prevost with whom he grew up in Marigot and later worked with for a number of years, as a “hard-working, committed, and dedicated man.”
Errol Emmanuel who was general manager of DAPEX while Prevost was chairman, remembers him as “a giant of a man” who had a deep passion for agriculture and rural development in the country.
According to Emmanuel, his first interaction with Prevost was way back in 1982 after graduating from the Dominica Grammar School (DGS) where he was interviewed for a job.
“I remember him as Operations Manager during the time of crisis to recovery where we maximized our export of bananas to the United Kingdom and he must be part of that history where over one hundred million dollars came back into the industry from export,” Emmanuel said.
“He would push you to get the maximum not to anger you but to get the best out of you, a dedicated and family man who I regarded as my mentor,” Emmanuel stated.
According to Emmanuel, the late Luke Prevost believed in planning and the implementation of plans with goals set.
“He was a team player; he left a legacy and a void. He was not only an administrator in agriculture but a practising farmer who on a weekly basis [brought] down products to sell. His death was shocking and he will be missed,” Emmanuel remarked.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
16 Comments
I am sorry to hear of the passing Mr. Prevost. He would always wave or stop and talk along the way of going to or from his farm. He will be missed. A very nice gentleman who left too soon from this planet. My condolences to his family.
My deepest condolences to Nurse Prevost and the entire family, extended family and friends. I know my family also extends the same… May God’s extend his merciful and gracious hands to you all in this grief.
Wow that’s some sad news i’m reading. He was a true gentleman, one of character and class. He reminded me a lot of my dad, cool and easy going. Very approachable and easy to talk to. Rest in peace Mr. Prevost. I will surely miss you at mass on Sundays in Fatima.
I worked with Luke Prevost for a number of years in the Banana Industry .He was the Operations Manager .He was a great mentor to me .He approached his work meticulously and detailed planning and execution of his duties .He was a goal oriented individual and did his best to help his fellow workers realized their potential . He was a devoted Agriculturist by both Practice and Training .What a great example of Leadership ! He look at challenges as an opportunity to achieve .
May the Heavenly Father give Jacquelin and Family the strength in this time
Condolences to Jacqueline and family and the entire family of Luke. Such a gentle soul was Luke. Soft spoken but wise. May He Rest in God’s eternal Peace.
A gentleman, a man with a big heart and vast amount of experience. A dedicated family man with strong values, love for fairness, integrity, equality and opportunity.
Mr. Prevost once my neighbor when he lived in Goodwill, in short lane to be exact , we would on weekends discuss subjects from agriculture which was his expertise to aviation which was to some extent, mine- we spoke and exchanged ideas on sports /cricket in particular while his wife Jacqueline spoke about natural foods and proper nutrition. Mr. Prevost who worked his farm in cockrane was always trying to put into practice what he was preaching to farmers and his lovely oranges and pineapples I always looked forward to tasting and having. I remember on some afternoons Mr. Edison James would stop by and these two would speak for hours on how to strategize on taking agriculture to the next level. There is so much more to say suffice it to say Mr. Luke you made your contribution to mankind , REST IN PEACE!
Luke Prevost was the gentlest person I have come across. He always greeted me with a pleasant smile. His words and demeanor was completely calming at all times. We need more men like Luke Prevost on this beautiful Island. He will be missed dearly. I smile when I think of this man. It was an honor to know you Mr. Prevost. Rest in Perfect Peace.
I worked with Luke Prevost for a number of years in the Banana Industry .Luke was a real mentor to me. Luke displayed a high level of patience with his subordinates .He allowed noting to work by chance .He was meticulous and goal oriented .Luke was a dedicated man to his duties .A patriotic Dominican . His contribution to Agricultural Development has been significant by Technical know how and practice . .May God grant the family the courage and strength at this time
i remember Mr.provost as a very calm gentleman in marigot, sad.news condolences to his family and friends.
A gentle giant to whom respect was given and from whom it was reciprocated naturally. Rest in peace Sir. Blessings and guidance to all who loved and knew you and to those who shared your enthusiasm and connection to the land and its bounty.
Remembered Luke visiting our house while he was in the UWI Trinidad. Our father loved chatting with him when he would just drop in for a visit, and our mother would make sure he left with his belly full. A very pleasant soul. Very sad to hear of his demise. Peace and courage for his family.
Mr Prevost’s passing did evoke great sadness in my heart. I always held and forever will hold very fond memories of him as a teacher in SMA. The tendentiously authoritarian syndrome reflective of quite a few teachers in those days was completely absent in him. His very easy-going, gentle and pleasant personality made a lasting impression upon me and undoubtedly among many of my class mates as well. My heartfelt prayers are extended on behalf of his widow and his children that the peace of God through Jesus Christ would effect comfort and strength to them in this their hour of loss and grief.
“I remember him as Operations Manager during the time of crisis to recovery where we maximized our export of bananas to the United Kingdom and he must be part of that history where over one hundred million dollars came back into the industry from export,” Emmanuel said.”
Now if there lived a Dominican that brought the banana industry from crisis to recovery, to the point that we were able to benefit from one million dollars, then my question to Skerrit is, did he seem to consult Mr. Prevost during his 15 years in office? Under Skerrit the banana industry moved from fair health to crisis before he finally killed it and buried It. Why did he not get people like Luke Prevost and even hide them in an effort to help keep the banana industry afloat like St. Lucia did? This article and testimony confirms that Skerrit came into office with an agenda to kill the banana industry so farmers that depended on it for survival would now have to turn to Skerrit and keep him in office. Poor us boy
You had to bring your stupid politics at a time like this. Let me remind you in case you don’t know or have forgotten. In those days Dominica had a guaranteed market in the UK for its bananas. Once we lost that preferential treatment the banana industry died and it died while Edison Shenfil James was PM.
Rest in eternal peace Mr. Prevost. To your family, I say may God grant you comfort in your time of need.
For more than 25 years I felt privileged to have been a farming neighbour of Luke. We had a mutually beneficial relationship. His passing has come as a complete shock. On behalf of my whole family, condolences extended to Jacqueline his dear wife and the rest of his family; our prayers are with you all at this time of sadness and grief. We pray that The Allmighty God gives you the grace to endure and if nothing else, that the finality of death will highten your consciousness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ .