The late Luke Prevost described as a committed, dedicated ‘giant of a man’ in the field of agriculture

Tributes are pouring in for the late former Operations Manager of the Dominica Banana Marketing Corporation (DBMC) and former chairman of the Dominica Banana Producers Ltd (DAPEX), Luke Prevost, who died on July 30 after a brief battle with cancer.

Edison James, a former general manager of the Dominica Banana Marketing Corporation, described the late Luke Prevost with whom he grew up in Marigot and later worked with for a number of years, as a “hard-working, committed, and dedicated man.”

Errol Emmanuel who was general manager of DAPEX while Prevost was chairman, remembers him as “a giant of a man” who had a deep passion for agriculture and rural development in the country.

According to Emmanuel, his first interaction with Prevost was way back in 1982 after graduating from the Dominica Grammar School (DGS) where he was interviewed for a job.

“I remember him as Operations Manager during the time of crisis to recovery where we maximized our export of bananas to the United Kingdom and he must be part of that history where over one hundred million dollars came back into the industry from export,” Emmanuel said.

“He would push you to get the maximum not to anger you but to get the best out of you, a dedicated and family man who I regarded as my mentor,” Emmanuel stated.

According to Emmanuel, the late Luke Prevost believed in planning and the implementation of plans with goals set.

“He was a team player; he left a legacy and a void. He was not only an administrator in agriculture but a practising farmer who on a weekly basis [brought] down products to sell. His death was shocking and he will be missed,” Emmanuel remarked.