The OECS congratulates the government of St. Kitts and Nevis on its return to office

Chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Hon. Gaston Browne, extended congratulations to the Hon. Timothy S. Harris on the return of his Team Unity to the Government of the Federation.

“The people of the Federation, who are the supreme arbiters of choice of government, have spoken clearly. As Chairman of the OECS, I extend warm congratulations to Prime Minister Harris and his Team Unity on his victory and I look forward to continuing the close collaborative relationship that exists at the OECS Authority as we collectively face the pestilential challenge of COVID-19 and its utterly devastating effect on our economies and livelihoods.”

The Chairman urged the second term Government to “not let up in its diligent management of the current pandemic in order to maintain the OECS as a zone of relative security.” He also expressed his satisfaction that, notwithstanding the intensity of the political contestation, the election process had been conducted in a peaceful manner and congratulated all contending parties and the people of the Federation.

Director-General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules in a letter to Prime Minister Harris also extended warm congratulations to him and his Government stating that

“This electoral victory reflects the renewed confidence of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis in your leadership and in your vision for the future of their country.”

The Director-General pledged to continue to work closely with Prime Minister Harris as a member of the OECS Authority and assured him “of the deep commitment of the staff of the Commission to assisting St. Kitts and Nevis successfully navigate and address the innumerable challenges of this unprecedented period.”