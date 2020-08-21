The Official Video For AbiYah Yisrael’s “Calabash Running Over” Is Out Now!

After a string of successful releases,  AbiYah Yisrael again has released an official video for her latest single ‘Calabash Running Over . 
Calabash Running Over’ is part of the Prayer Riddim’ album, produced by Francis Kaumba of Ever Blazzing Production in Germany.
 
The visuals were captured in the heart of the countryside at Castle Bruce (Commonwealth of Dominica). 
Coupled with radiant performances, AbiYah was able to use the simplistic elements of nature to convey a powerful visual message. The video depicts an everyday life story of elementary dependence on the creator and creation for food and sustenance.
 
When asked to briefly describe the song, AbiYah stated “As the song says, no money but belly full never empty ‘Calabash Running Over’ is a song from the heart. 
The virus has plunged the world into difficult economic times and it was written to encourage myself and to keep the hopes of others lit in these dark times.
 
It’s a song to let persons know, amidst  lack and uncertainty there is a greater power beyond ourselves and world systems we can look to for all our sustenance physically and most of all spiritual.”

5 Comments

  1. Affa
    August 27, 2020

    Nice tune, I love the video and wish you success. A few well placed drum rolls missing (sound of drums help soothe the mind) but lovely track.

  2. Garvey
    August 24, 2020

    Having heard some of your previous work Ijust wanna say you’re a champion forward ever backward never nuff success my sistah Big Up.

  3. Roger Burnett
    August 24, 2020

    A beautiful video that is relevant for the changes that Dominica is presently experiencing.

    Those changes that are not limited to the Corona Virus but include the foreign concepts of identity, community, livelihood and lifestyle that are being inflicted on Dominicans.

  4. Music lover
    August 21, 2020

    Beautiful pure music. Authentic lyrics. Keep it up, Abiyah. I love it!

  5. Jess
    August 21, 2020

    Beautiful singing. Great message. Best wishes AbiYah

