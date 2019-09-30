France mourns Jacques Chirac, French President and signatory to Dominica’s boundary

Dominica News Online - Monday, September 30th, 2019 at 8:42 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Prime Ministers Dame Eugenia Charles and Jacques Chirac of France shake hands after signing the boundary agreement between the two countries in 1983

World leaders have gathered in Paris to join mourners in paying their final respects to the former French president Jacques Chirac who died last week.

Jacques Chirac, was a dominant force in French politics for more than 40 years and served as mayor of Paris, prime minister and president of France.

His connection with Dominica is that he was a friend and admirer of Dominica’s former Prime Minister Dame Eugenia Charles and together, they signed an agreement on establishing the boundary between Dominica and France.

Although Dominica was ceded to Britain by the Treaty of Paris in 1763 and was again returned to Britain by the Treaty of Versailles in 1783 after five years of French occupation, no boundary had ever been established between Dominica and its two French neighbours of Martinique and Guadeloupe.

In 1983, two hundred years later, Chirac and Dame Eugenia met to sign an agreement which confirmed the surveyed boundary between the two countries. In attendance at the Elyse Palace in Paris was Dame Eugenia’s Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Judith Pestaina.

The boundary between France and Dominica agreed by the prime ministers of Dominica and France in 1983

Another connection between Chirac and Dominica is that the French President established the Quai Branly museum in Paris as a parting monument to his presidency. It is dedicated to the indigenous arts and culture of non-European civilisations.

Displayed in that museum is the most famous indigenous object from Dominica, the “stone three pointer” zemi of Soufriere, which was sent to France in 1878. Although requests have been made for its return to Dominica, this has been refused, and an identical cast has been offered instead.

The stone “three pointer” zemi of Soufriere, which was sent to France in 1878 and is displayed at the Quai Branly museum in Paris

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.