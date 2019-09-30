France mourns Jacques Chirac, French President and signatory to Dominica’s boundary

World leaders have gathered in Paris to join mourners in paying their final respects to the former French president Jacques Chirac who died last week.

Jacques Chirac, was a dominant force in French politics for more than 40 years and served as mayor of Paris, prime minister and president of France.

His connection with Dominica is that he was a friend and admirer of Dominica’s former Prime Minister Dame Eugenia Charles and together, they signed an agreement on establishing the boundary between Dominica and France.

Although Dominica was ceded to Britain by the Treaty of Paris in 1763 and was again returned to Britain by the Treaty of Versailles in 1783 after five years of French occupation, no boundary had ever been established between Dominica and its two French neighbours of Martinique and Guadeloupe.

In 1983, two hundred years later, Chirac and Dame Eugenia met to sign an agreement which confirmed the surveyed boundary between the two countries. In attendance at the Elyse Palace in Paris was Dame Eugenia’s Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Judith Pestaina.

Another connection between Chirac and Dominica is that the French President established the Quai Branly museum in Paris as a parting monument to his presidency. It is dedicated to the indigenous arts and culture of non-European civilisations.

Displayed in that museum is the most famous indigenous object from Dominica, the “stone three pointer” zemi of Soufriere, which was sent to France in 1878. Although requests have been made for its return to Dominica, this has been refused, and an identical cast has been offered instead.