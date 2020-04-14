The UWI Open Campus develops COVID-19 website

As The University of the West Indies (The UWI) stands in support of countries around the world in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, The UWI Open Campus, as part of the University’s COVID-19 Taskforce has been working assiduously to assist our students, staff and other stakeholders to navigate the challenges being experienced as a result of this pandemic.

In this regard, the Campus Emergency Management Team has been meeting regularly to discuss and plan for current needs and to chart the way forward, while keeping our stakeholders at the forefront of what we do. To support the continuity of our work and to provide a space for constant information sharing as well as to keep our campus community and the public up-to-date on all campus activities regarding COVID-19, a dedicated webpage was developed. The Open Campus COVID-19 webpage provides up-to-date information on the campus COVID-19 response strategy and helpful resources to educate our campus community and the wider public.

The website can be accessed at www.open.uwi.edu/covid19. It outlines the work of The UWI Open Campus COVID-19 Campus Emergency Management Team, an interview with the Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the Campus, Dr Luz Longsworth, speaking about the readiness of the Campus to manage in this pandemic, information on the various provisions the campus has implements for students and staff such as counselling services for both staff and students, several videos from officers of the campus, updates and regional communiques published by the campus as well as campus contacts for the 16 Caribbean countries served by the Open Campus. There is also a link to The UWI COVID-19 Task Force webpage.

Our goal is to continue to update this webpage with relevant information as the response to COVID-19 unfolds. We encourage stakeholders to also follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/uwiopencampuscaribbean for key updates.

For further information, please contact Cleveland Sam, Marketing and Communications Manager, via e-mail at cleveland.sam@open.uwi.edu or marketing@open.uwi.edu.