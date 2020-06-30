This Week at The Caribbean Court of Justice

There are 3 matters appearing before the Caribbean Court of Justice the week of June 29 – July 3, 2020. All matters are broadcast live on the Court’s YouTube channel. The summaries of each case are on the Court’s website at www.ccj.org. Click the View Live Broadcast button to access the live stream for each matter.

Rambarran & Green v Regina

Mr. Rohan Rambarran is a Guyanese citizen who had been charged with offences relating to the possession, importation, and trafficking of prohibited substances under the Drug Abuse (Prevention and Control) Act. On 4 June 2009, Mr. Rambarran was found guilty of possessing, importing, and trafficking two types of controlled drugs: cocaine and cannabis. In violating sections 6 (possession), 3 (importation), and 18 (trafficking) of the above Act, Mr. Rambarran was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He filed an appeal against his conviction on 30 December 2009 but was only heard by the Court of Appeal of Barbados in March 2016. The Court of Appeal delivered its decision on 28 August 2019 and rejected Mr. Rambarran’s appeal. The Court, however, also ruled that Mr. Rambarran’s sentence was excessive. Given the delay he had experienced in having his matter determined, his sentence was reduced to the time served and he was freed thereafter. Mr. Rambarran sought special leave to appeal to the CCJ, to appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision to uphold his conviction.

Belize International Services Ltd v The Attorney General of Belize Judgment will be delivered in this matter involving an alleged breach of contract by the Government of Belize. In June 1993, Belize International Services (BISL) entered into a Management Services Agreement with the Government of Belize. The Agreement was for a term of ten years with an option to BISL to renew the Agreement for a further ten years. In May 2003, the Agreement was renewed for a further ten years. In March 2005, in consideration of US$1.5 Million paid by BISL to the Government, the parties amended the Agreement and extended its term to June 2020. This latter extension was the subject of litigation whereby BISL sued the Government for breach of the Agreement seeking damages in the sum of US$45 million. The Government argued that the 2005 extension authorized BISL to continue to collect revenue and deposit it into bank accounts owned and operated by BISL which was in violation of constitutional and public finance law. The High Court Judge dismissed the claim and declared the 2005 extension unconstitutional, illegal and invalid. Prescribed costs were awarded to the Government. This decision was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

