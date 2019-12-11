Three national footballers to pursue opportunity to play in Trinidad

Three national players have been invited to try out with the Cunupia FC in Trinidad and Tobago.

Erskim Williams of LA Enterprises Bombers FC, Ajaya Royer of Central Cooperative Credit Union Dublanc FC and Donan Jervier of Promex Harlem United FC, will be with the club for a three month trial period, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, 16th December 2019.

During the trial period, the players will be assessed on their physical fitness, technical abilities, tactical awareness and personality traits.

At the end of the three-months period, based on their overall performance, they will have the opportunity to join the club for the 2019/2020 season of the TT Pro League, which is the highest level in the Trinidad and Tobago league system.

Just in October, Sydney Lockhart of Sagicor South East FC joined the Morgan Caledonia United FC in the TT Pro League.