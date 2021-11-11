Three-way contest in Grand Bay by-election

Three candidates will contest the Grand Bay by- election on November 25th 2021.

They are Dr. Vince Henderson (Consultant- Dominica Labour Party), Clarendon Andrew (Roof Specialist- Independent) and Julius ‘Handbag’ Gabriel (Bus driver- Independent) were nominated at the Grand Bay youth center on Tuesday.

Andrew, who is from Eggleston, was the last person to announce his candidacy in the by-election.

Returning officer for the Grand Bay by-election, John Roach, said all candidates met the requirements for nomination.

“All three candidates came with at least six persons for nomination or even have more than six electors for nomination. They also came with their statutory declaration signed by either a Justice of the Peace or a lawyer with at least a five dollars stamp on the statutory declaration form,” he told DBS Radio this morning.

He said the electoral office also had to verify that the electors who nominated the candidates were registered voters in the constituency. The candidates also presented, in their documentation, evidence that a deposit of $EC500 was made at the government treasury.

If nominees obtain less than 12.5% or 1/8th of the votes cast, they will lose the deposit of $500.

Meantime Dr. Vince Henderson who is also a former St. Joseph MP, told reporters that he received a “surprisingly warm” welcome from the people of Grand Bay.

“First of all, I have to express my profound gratitude to the people of the Grand Bay constituency for welcoming me into Grand Bay as it were perhaps one can say as a prodigal son,” he stated. “I’m very happy for that welcome, it has been warm and I have to say surprisingly warm and I want to thank them for that hospitality that they have extended to me over the last few weeks.”

Henderson said he considers his run for the Grand Bay seat a very serious mission and has taken the opportunity over the last few days to acquaint himself with the reality of people in Grand Bay, to understand their circumstances, where they live, work, their livelihoods and the reality that they are faced with daily.

“This is a very serious matter. This is not something to be taken lightly, representing such a tremendous constituency with great potential. It is in fact an awesome burden, but is one that I have embraced very happily because I think I will be gratified at the end that I could make a difference to the lives of the people in this constituency,” the DLP candidate stated.

Gabriel, on the other hand, believes as he stated in an interview on Q95FM radio that he is the only candidate who will bring a difference to Grand Bay. He feels that as an actual resident of the area for his entire life, he knows the ins and outs of that community and is the one who can see it through to development. He has also stated that he will work hard to get the youth off the streets.

Many Grandbarians have expressed the view that Henderson is a positive and qualified candidate and are confident that he will do big things for the constituency.

Some have claimed that it is “a disrespect” to have someone like Gabriel representing Grand Bay and that he was sent by the United Workers Party. However, many from the community have embraced Gabriel as one of their own and have declared their support for the bus driver since his decision to contest the by-election an independent candidate.