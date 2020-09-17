THROWBACK PHOTO: Can you tell?

This photo of a major institution in Roseau was taken in the early 1900s. Let’s see how many of the following questions about it you can correctly answer.
- Name the institution.
- Name the year in which it was first built.
- Name the current location of that institution.
- Name the year it was moved to its current location.
- Take a try at naming the year that the photo was taken
Take a shot. See how many correct answers you can get!
The photo was submitted by major Francis Richards. If you have a photograph of historical significance that you would like to submit for inclusion in this feature, please send it to [email protected]
If the photograph does belong to you please ensure that you have the permission of the owner before submitting.
1. Saint Mary’s Academy
2. 1st built in 1932 (original location – Virgin Lane)
3. Current Location: Turkey Lane
4. Moved to current location in 1962
5. Photo taken in 1964
Well is guess I guess tann, tanx.
Dominica grammar school.
Moved to carnival city.
Photo taken 1904
All guesses
Dominica grammar school is upstairs and downstairs,that look like l rose at bathestate,only question is,was l rose moved,not sure about that
Looks to me like the back of the British Administrator’s residence looking southward from Turkey Lane.
Must have been taken in the mid 1950s.
The institution has since been moved approx 100yds further south of this location.
1. PMH
2.1959-1960
3. Goodwill
4.?
5.?
1. Dominica Statehouse
2. It was first built in 1978
3. The current location of that institution is Roseau
4. It was moved to its current location in May 2011
5. The year that the photo was taken was in 1978
Take a try at naming the year in which this photograph was taken.
If this is the old State House on Victoria street, what exactly is happening to the taller mountain in the background? Is it crumbling naturally or is it being mined?