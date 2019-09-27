Tonge touts job creation in tourism sector

As Dominica joins the rest the world today in celebrating World Tourism Day, Minister for Tourism, Senator Robert Tonge is highlighting the importance of tourism as “one of the main engines responsible for thousands of jobs in Dominica.”

In an address to the nation, Tongue said the sector allows persons to support themselves and their families and helps them to be fully integrated into the national economy and society.

“Our industry is indeed one of the main engines of growth and an effective tool for poverty elevation and raising standards among people. This industry is what drives economic and social development in our country, linking with other key segments of the productive sectors in agriculture, food, and beverage, transportation, telecommunications, cultural entertainment and a host of other key activities,” Tonge stated.

“There is no doubt that we are on the course of something special in our tourism as we witness an increase in the level of investment in the sector by both the public and private sector. Private sector investment led by the development under the Citizen by Investment Programme (CBI) has manifested its confidence in the sector by undertaking a wide range of amazingly impressive and high-quality projects.”

He said this new confidence in tourism has resulted in the creation of hundreds of jobs in the construction of high-end properties, improvement in major infrastructures like roads and ports facilities and a number of new ventures supporting the industry.

Tonge added that not all jobs are restricted to only the construction of hotels and resorts as persons who are professionally skilled in jobs such as taxi and transportation services, tour guiding and vending of arts and craft are being employed as well as a wide range of administrative and managerial professions in hotel management, accounting and human resource management are also made available.

He further stated that the sector is also promoting a model of tourism where the local population benefits from the development of tourism in their communities or districts.

“We are investing in community-based tourism development and the transfer of scales to a large number of tourism workers. In the past few months alone, your government has invested large sums in training for tourism industry employees and we are hoping to soon establish a fully fletched tourism and hospitality institute to train this and future generations of tourism workers.”

Tonge said as Dominica celebrates its 41st year of independence, the tourism sector is commenting itself in building a more resilient country and seeking to rejuvenate the sense of community and togetherness among all Dominicans.