Top Iranian general killed in US air raid at Baghdad airport

The head of Iran‘s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC’s) Quds Force, and architect of its regional security apparatus, General Qassem Soleimani, has been killed in a US air raid at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday.
The White House and the Pentagon confirmed the killing of Soleimani in Iraq, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump and was aimed at deterring future attacks allegedly being planned by Iran, Aljazeera has reported.
A three-day national mourning period has been declared in Iran in honour of Soleimani.
3 Comments
Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to deflect attention away from his impeachment proceedings is putting American citizens lives at risk all over the world. I’m sure the Iranians won’t take this unprovoked murder of their top military man lightly. This man need to be taken out of office sooner than later else Americans will live to regret it. Americans living anywhere in the world will be seen as fair game because of this man’s reckless actions.
This is a dangerous development which is going to have grave consequences. I believe in the president’s quest to divert attention from the circumstances surrounding his impeachment he is making crucial mistakes. Let’s see how this plays out.
dude the republicans control the Senate Trump isn’t going anywhere…