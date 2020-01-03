Top Iranian general killed in US air raid at Baghdad airport

The head of Iran‘s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC’s) Quds Force, and architect of its regional security apparatus, General Qassem Soleimani, has been killed in a US air raid at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday.

The White House and the Pentagon confirmed the killing of Soleimani in Iraq, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump and was aimed at deterring future attacks allegedly being planned by Iran, Aljazeera has reported.

A three-day national mourning period has been declared in Iran in honour of Soleimani.

