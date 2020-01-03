Top Iranian general killed in US air raid at Baghdad airport

Dominica News Online - Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at 6:14 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Qassem Soleimani

The head of Iran‘s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC’s) Quds Force, and architect of its regional security apparatus, General Qassem Soleimani, has been killed in a US air raid at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday.

The White House and the Pentagon confirmed the killing of Soleimani in Iraq, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump and was aimed at deterring future attacks allegedly being planned by Iran, Aljazeera has reported.

A three-day national mourning period has been declared in Iran in honour of Soleimani.

Read more…

 

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

3 Comments

  1. Eaglle-Eyed
    January 3, 2020

    Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to deflect attention away from his impeachment proceedings is putting American citizens lives at risk all over the world. I’m sure the Iranians won’t take this unprovoked murder of their top military man lightly. This man need to be taken out of office sooner than later else Americans will live to regret it. Americans living anywhere in the world will be seen as fair game because of this man’s reckless actions.

  2. Galileo
    January 3, 2020

    This is a dangerous development which is going to have grave consequences. I believe in the president’s quest to divert attention from the circumstances surrounding his impeachment he is making crucial mistakes. Let’s see how this plays out.

    • derp
      January 3, 2020

      dude the republicans control the Senate Trump isn’t going anywhere…

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.