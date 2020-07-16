Travel protocols for safe entry into Dominica

Dominica main airport (Douglas – Charles) reopened on Wednesday, June 15th to facilitate the return of Dominicans who are currently overseas and who wish to come home.
The relevant protocols for safe entry into the country are posted below.
2 Comments
Dear God, I pray that You will undo those strict measures of traveling, by the time I am ready to go to my Dominica to spend some time with my people–that is in December 2020. Let this be Your Will, through Christ Jesus, Your Son, Your Person in Love. Amen!
Correct me if a I am wrong, when we say Dominica nationals I take it that even you have an American passport
and you were born in Dominica that make you a national because the passport state your nationality. It does not mean that you must only have a Dominica passport.