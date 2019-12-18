Triple Kay International Year in Review

They have adopted many names over the past few years, the Sewo Kings, The Day Break Specialists, The People’s Band, The Bouyon band to name a few.

You may also know them as the Bouyon MVP’s but regardless of what name they are referred to, the end result is the same, they always deliver on the big stage, leaving fans begging for more of their infectious rhythms and catchy chants.

They go by the name of Triple Kay International or simply put ‘TK’, and in 2019 this group of dynamic musicians and singers took not just Dominica, not just the region, but the universe by storm once again, showing the world that Bouyon Music is the real deal.

2019 saw Triple Kay take the genre to even higher heights and the band is well on course to go even further in 2020.

We will now take a look back at some of the major highlights from your Triple Kay Band for the year.

2019 started off with a bang, with the Band fresh of a major endorsement deal with telecommunications giant Digicel.

The two power houses in their respective fields would form a formidable partnership in 2019.

The band through Digicel’s platform (D’Music App) was able to give the genre an even greater reach.

Two major booking deals were also signed by Triple Kay Band in 2019. Persons desirous of contracting the Band in the French territories are routed through Ms. Naomi Green of “The One Booking” in Guadeloupe. Bookings for the Commonwealth Caribbean can be done through Mr. Jelan Cumberbatch of “JC Management” in Trinidad and Tobago.

It didn’t stop there, as the Band exceeded expectations for Carnival 2019. Thousands followed the Mega Truck, and bumper loads bounced to the infectious beats for the two days of street jump up.

The band won the inaugural People’s Bouyon Road March title, with its song “Heat” and also produced a number of popular tunes for Carnival 2019 including “Juicy” and “Girls”.

The Mega Monday carnival T-Shirt Band took T-Shirt bands to another level and the band captured second place in the carnival Monday T-shirt band segment.

There was no rest for the weary as from the exhausting carnival season, the band then embarked on a number of tours, taking Bouyon Music to the world.

One may say that Triple Kay had shares in Liat or their major partner L’Express Des Isles as they literally went island hopping in 2019, with events in almost every Caribbean nation for the year.

There was great demand for Triple Kay at a number of regional music festivals;Fete A Kabrit (Marie Galante), All Day In Festival (Guadeloupe), Fete du Lambi (Guadeloupe), St. John’s Music Festival(St. John’s USVI), Carrot Bay Music Festival(Tortola), Caribbean Beach Festival (Saba), Caribbean Flag Festival (St. Maarten), Terre De Bas Music Festival (Les Saints), and not forgetting the biggest and best festival in the region, the World Creole Music (Dominica).

The Band also featured in the activities leading up to the Jazz Festival in St Lucia, and made stops in Anguilla, St Croix, Antigua, St. Thomas and Montserrat.

In 2019 Triple Kay Band went to France for the very first time and was a feature at the Karukera One Love Festival.

Band Manager Jeoffrey Joseph described it as a major step for the band and Bouyon music. Though many artists including the band’s lead vocalists have previously performed in France it was the first time that a full Bouyon band performed in that country. The Karukera One Love Festival also featured Soca king Machel Montano and was one of the biggest events held in Paris for the year.

The Band also had numerous performances in the United States. Miami Carnival, Atlanta Carnival, Texas Carnival and Labour Day in New York all bore the brunt of the “mash up session” from the band. The tours and overseas assignments kept on coming in 2019, with the band travelling almost every weekend, and it was a challenge to balance the overseas engagements with the growing demand for the band on home soil.

This hectic schedule did not deter its usual philanthropic activities which the band chose not to publicize as these gestures are meant to be heart giving and not a publicity campaign.

The band is now preparing for Carnival 2020, and will once again be undertaking its Mega Monday brand T-Shirt Band dubbed ‘Visions 20/20’.

This edition promises to be even bigger and better with lots more artists, and surprises in store.

Registration is currently open for TK Mega Monday “Visions 20/20” and you can simply visit the website www.triplekayinternational.com for more details.Registration can also be done by calling 1-767-617-9919 to reserve your space.

A lot is in store for TK fans for 2020, new music, major collaborations, new attractions and more sewo with your Bouyon Ambassadors.

Management and members of your Triple Kay Band wish to thank all who made 2019 a successful year for Triple Kay Band and wish to extend heartfelt Christmas greetings and a bright and prosperous 2020 to all its fans, supporters, sponsors, well-wishers, family and friends worldwide.

Keep it Triple!

Kendel Laurent – Band Leader / Lead Keyboardist / Producer

Daniel Phillip – Bassist / Engineering Assistant

Jason Joseph – Drummer / Background Vocalist

Ordel Hamilton – Lead / Rhythm Guitarist

Wayne Benjamin – Lead Vocalist

David George – Lead Vocalist

Lennan Matthew – Lead Vocalist

James Rodney – Road Manager / Events Coordinator

Cornel Phillip – Engineer

Owen Williams – Grip

Anderson Toussaint – Grip

Jeoffrey Joseph – Band Manager / Rhythm Keyboardist / Background Vocalist

Garvin “Rice Man” Richards – Public Relations/Media consultant

Bookings / Inquiries:

Call / Whatsapp: 1-767-614-3492

Email: triplekaybandinc@gmail.com

Bookings French Territories: +590 690 92 0529

Email: engreen@live.fr

Bookings Commonwealth Countries: 1-868-701-8795

Email: j.cmanagementcoltd@gmail.com