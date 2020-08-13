WEATHER UPDATE: Tropical Depression Eleven to become tropical storm tonight

A high-pressure system is expected to rebuild across the area over the next 24 hours. Occasional cloudiness with a few showers can be expected across the island chain during the period.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Eleven, currently located over the Central Tropical Atlantic, is expected to become a tropical storm during tonight. The centre of TD No. 11 is expected to pass just to the north of the Leeward Islands on Saturday. On its present track, the system is projected to begin affecting parts of the island chain from late Friday. An increase in shower and possible thunderstorm activity is expected across Dominica mainly from Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Residents should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft. A small craft advisory is now in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, should exercise caution.