Tropical wave to affect Dominica this weekend

A westward-moving tropical wave is projected to affect the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, during the next 24 to 36 hours. Weather activity associated with this wave is forecast to begin affecting Dominica by early Saturday morning and continue into the overnight period. An increase in shower and thunderstorm activity, which could be heavy at times, is forecast across Dominica and flash flooding is therefore possible. A Flash Flood Watch or Warning may be issued on Saturday, should conditions warrant.

Expected rainfall amount is between 1 to 3 inches (25 to 75mm) with higher amounts in elevated areas.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution.

Gusty winds and a deterioration in sea conditions are anticipated in areas of showers and thunderstorms. Mariners and other users of the sea are therefore advised to exercise caution during the period. The Small Craft Advisory will remain in effect for above normal seas until 6pm Sunday, July 12, 2020.

The public is advised to keep informed on this system by listening to further updates provided by the Meteorological Service.