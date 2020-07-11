Tropical wave to affect Dominica today; flash flood warning may be issued

A westward-moving tropical wave is projected to affect the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, during the next 24 hours. Weather activity associated with this wave is forecast to begin affecting Dominica this morning and continue into the overnight period. An increase in shower and thunderstorm activity, which could be moderate to heavy at times, is forecast across Dominica and flash flooding is, therefore, possible later today. A Flash Flood Watch or Warning may be issued, should conditions warrant. A relative improvement in conditions can be expected by tomorrow, Sunday.

Expected rainfall amount is between 1 to 3 inches (25 to 75mm) with higher amounts in elevated areas.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution.

Dust haze will also persist across the area during the next few days resulting in reduced visibility. People with respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions to avoid complications.

Gusty winds and a deterioration in sea conditions are anticipated in areas of showers and thunderstorms. Mariners and other users of the sea are therefore advised to exercise caution during the period. The Small Craft Advisory will remain in effect for above normal seas until 6pm Sunday, July 12, 2020.

The public is advised to keep informed on this system by listening to further updates provided by the Meteorological Service.