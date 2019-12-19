Trump impeached: Senate Republican leader describes move as ‘toxic’

Dominica News Online - Thursday, December 19th, 2019 at 1:15 PM
US President Trump

US President Trump’s impeachment is the “most rushed, least thorough and most unfair” in history, the Senate’s Republican leader Mitch McConnell says.

That’s according to the BBC.

The Democrat-led House of Representatives had let its “partisan rage” create a “toxic precedent that will echo into the future”, he added.

But the Democrats’ Chuck Schumer said Mr McConnell had offered no defence of the president’s actions.

On Wednesday, the House voted to impeach Mr Trump on two charges.

The charges are that the president abused his power and obstructed Congress.

Mr Trump now faces a trial in the Senate – but the Senate is controlled by the Republicans, so it is highly unlikely he will be removed from power.

Read more…

 

 

