Tsunami Warning put in effect for Jamaica following 7.7 Earthquake

A massive earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.7 has impacted the waters between Jamaica and Cuba.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake, measuring 7.7, occurred around 2:10 p.m. local time at 125km north, northwest of Lucea, Hanover.

The quake was felt in several parishes, including Kingston, St Andrew, St Ann, St Catherine and Manchester.

It was reportedly felt in several other countries, including The Bahamas, Cuba, Cayman Islands, Haiti and Honduras.

According to reports from Jamaica, schools and work places have been evacuated and a tsunami warning was issued.

The earthquake was felt island-wide.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) said on its Twitter page, that tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to one metre or three feet above the tide level were possible for Kingston.

