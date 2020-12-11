Two Dominicans among five vying to become international published authors

Two Dominicans, Adaiah Sanford and Karllen Lawrence, are among five finalists in the final leg of the first annual Caribbean Literary Works Competition.

The Ducreay Foundation, in collaboration with Reycraft Books Publishing House, launched the competition to provide a unique opportunity for Caribbean-based authors specializing in children’s books to successfully become an internationally published author.

According to Founder of the Ducrey Foundation, Dominican Dahlia Ducreay, a bilingual Educational Economist based in Beijing China, “The Caribbean continues to be the melting pot of different cultures and people…with its unique history of perseverance and natural landscapes, we want to challenge these Caribbean minds in ways of molding the current and next generation of forward-thinking people, always being reminded of the fact that representation is key no matter where your path leads you.”

Having made it past the first two rounds of the competition, Sanford and Lawrence will vie for a spot in the top three positions at the final round of the competition on December 12, 2020.

Sanford, a Kalinago native, penned her first book on beginners’ guide to the Kalinago language.

The title of her story, “The Legend of the Spirit Serpent” stems from the L’Escalier Tête-chien in Sineku in which Sanford added her own details and characters in an effort to please the targeted age group of 4-8 years-old taking them on a spirit-filled indigenous journey.

Lawrence’s story on the other hand, takes readers on an alphabetical journey throughout the Caribbean.

The Grandbay native whose book is titled “Caribbean ABC” prompts readers to explore the beauty of the Caribbean alphabetically, as presented by the main character Bret.

The five finalists will participate in a webinar with judges from Reycraft Books, Caribbean representative, Ducreay Foundation and a guest judge will conduct assessments.

Candidates are to present a live 10-minute compressed version of their literary works.

The winner will be awarded a Reycraft publishing contract plus USD$5,000 advance and royalties from their books which are sold, while the second runner up will receive $USD2,000 sponsored by China Silk Road Youth Forum, full free editorial review and mentorship by Reycraft Books and the third runner up will receive full free editorial review and mentorship by Reycraft Books.

The first annual Caribbean Literary Works Competition is being held under the theme, “The Power of Representation.”