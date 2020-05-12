Two Dominicans arrested for illegal entry

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 at 8:14 AM
Two Dominican male citizens were arrested by the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) after having entered the country illegally by boat in Jimmit.

According to Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Simon Edwards, the incident occurred about 11:20 am on Monday 11 May 2020.

He said the men will be charged, bailed and transported to the Portsmouth quarantine facility to remain there for 14 days.

3 Comments

  1. Romero
    May 12, 2020

    This is just the tip of the iceberg. Drugs, weapons, ammunition etc. come in the same way.

  2. Shaka zulu
    May 12, 2020

    One more positive from COVID 19. The police force is finally enforcing laws of sea and illegal entry. Dont forget illegal transportation of people out of country.

  3. Positive
    May 12, 2020

    Excellent!! Hats off to our policemen. Them bastards just want to create a stress for our hard working frontline workers who were just relieved from the quarantine centers,smh.

