Two Dominicans arrested for illegal entry

Two Dominican male citizens were arrested by the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) after having entered the country illegally by boat in Jimmit.
According to Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Simon Edwards, the incident occurred about 11:20 am on Monday 11 May 2020.
He said the men will be charged, bailed and transported to the Portsmouth quarantine facility to remain there for 14 days.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
This is just the tip of the iceberg. Drugs, weapons, ammunition etc. come in the same way.
One more positive from COVID 19. The police force is finally enforcing laws of sea and illegal entry. Dont forget illegal transportation of people out of country.
Excellent!! Hats off to our policemen. Them bastards just want to create a stress for our hard working frontline workers who were just relieved from the quarantine centers,smh.