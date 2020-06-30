Two Grand Bay men charged with murder of Kings Hill man

Two young men from the community of Grand Bay have been arrested and charged for the murder of 23-year old Damien Ernest of Kings Hill.

The two, who appeared before magistrate Michael Ladaut where the charge of murder was read to them, are 19-year-old Marvin Marlon Albert of Grand Coulibrie and 20-year old Samron Thomas of Montin, Grand Bay

Police reported that the body of Ernest was found at about 11 am on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 on the road close to the Boeri Lake lying face down with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

He was taken to the Casualty Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) where the body was pronounced dead.

Since the charge is a capital offense and must be tried before a judge and jury, the men were not required to enter a plea. Thomas is represented by attorney-at-law, Wayne Norde while Albert is so far unrepresented.

The matter has been adjourned to September 10th, 2020.

In the meantime, both young men are on remand at the Stock Farm Prison.