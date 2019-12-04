U.S. Embassy Op-Ed: “Democracy Demands Peaceful Citizen Participation”

The reports of political violence in Dominica in recent weeks are incongruent with the history of stable parliamentary democracy in the Eastern Caribbean. Free, fair, and transparent elections are hallmarks of any good democracy and an indication of good governance and leadership. Equally so, the conduct of peaceful campaigns, rallies, and demonstrations beforehand and the acceptance of the will of the people after a fair vote are intrinsic parts of democracy.
We must be steadfast in our support for democracy, citizens, and transparent governments alike. Responsible civic participation is the fundamental basis of any successful democracy. This is a moment for all participants in the political process to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections in Dominica. The United States calls on all citizens to peacefully engage in the democratic process.
The hemisphere is undergoing rapid change. Many countries have made a sharp turn toward democracy. As U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo said earlier this week, “There is more democratic cooperation in our hemisphere today than at any point in history.” The United States is proud to work with Dominica, and all the countries of the region, to build a more secure, prosperous, and democratic future. That means defending the rule of law that holds everyone to an equal standard and allows for the peaceful resolution of disputes, creating a level marketplace where competition results in better products and improved services, and building an inclusive society that protects citizens’ inalienable rights, including freedom of expression.
It is a mistake to assume that democracy is some preordained system. Freedom cannot be taken for granted. From my time working in government and in my position as Ambassador, I can tell you that peace many times can be fragile, and hard-won victories can be rolled back if we are not vigilant. The Caribbean is a strong and vibrant example of democracy to governments around the world – and should continue to be so.
In September, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Organization of American States (OAS), and the Commonwealth Secretariat issued a joint report recommending that the government of Dominica implement reforms to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections. The “Report of the Joint CARICOM-Commonwealth-OAS Special Mission to Dominica,” available to the public online, found a need to “improve the system of voter identification of voters on Election Day,” adjust electoral boundary “discrepancies,” enact “campaign finance legislation,” improve media access for all parties, and “increase public confidence in the Electoral Commission and the Chief Elections Officer,” among other findings. This is not the first time international election observers have made these types of recommendations to the government of Dominica. The most recent report stated that the proposed reforms “are critical and necessary for Dominica to maintain its credible electoral system.”
Looking ahead, whatever government is in place after the elections, we hope that it will take action on these recommendations in consultation with civil society. Dominica has a long history of successful democratic elections, and we have every trust and confidence this one will be too.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
20 Comments
Everybody conveniently missing the last part:
“Dominica has a long history of successful democratic elections, and we have every trust and confidence this one will be too.”
Tell it to the corrupt DLP government. It’s highly corrupt and has denied the people reform after hollering for the said reform for 10years.Many elections have been stolen on island, and the people are feeling that their democracy is being evicerated.
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
This article shows a lack of courage on the part of the Embassy. Why doesn’t the article state unequivocally that to date Dominica has not even attempted to implement the recommendations? The country cannot just “look ahead” or hope that the reforms will somehow fall into place. They are prepared to just look away while the elections are hijacked!
Yea Jules
Everybody has to sing from you all’s songbook and until they do so they get cursed out and harassed and degraded.
Why not admit that you all are the ones bringing in an environment of fear and intimidation for the first time in Dominica’s electoral history? Electoral reform should include campaign financing andcodes of conduct as well. You all think that voter id and list cleansing is the only area needing reform?
Laws excluding people with criminal proceedings hanging over their heads should also be enacted. Voter intimidation should also be included.
You all are such hypocrites. there are scores of diaspora UWP supporters here on island, having come in over the last few days. You all have a similar characteristic, all of you. You are the only one with rights. Your supporters have a right to be here, however they came, paid for or not, but those on the other side are committing a crime by doing the same thing.
Exposure of your hypocrisy is coming.
We do NOT support the loss of lives or personal harm to any one individual, however in order for this protest to create any lasting impact it must disrupt business as usual at least on a temporary basis. In the absence of disruption this protest would be rendered worthless.
BEAKING NEWS – The International plots will backfire. All u Diasporians wanna be Diplomats will be exposed. Take note! Stop your protests attitude. Gab u & your cohorts please repent before it is to late. Say u are sorry to the PM & the people of Dominica 4 all the disruptions. Video lady 2; All of u promoting fake news although u cannot come down to visit. Stop this because I am to remind u that God is not asleep. He knows coco couer (heart). He know mines too. Remember Jehovah now b 4 it is too late. Apologise now b4 it is 2 late. Why carry bitterness for one man and u are ready to destroy a whole nation. Don’t u see the following this man has? People love him. Stop the foolishness of hatred in your soul & spirit. Ask Jehovah to change your stony heart to a hart of love. Peace & Love to u. I pray that God of love heal your hurting heart, soul & spirit. also everyone who needs this. Love guys. DNO make sure u put up my message. Very necessar.
Thanks ambassador. This is a rebuke to Linton and his enablers; protest peacefully not like the animalistic behavior that is on display presently. The ambassador seems sympathetic to the present government and is hoping that reform will take place in the future which I know the DLP government will embrace.
Ridiculous. This is blind and foolish optimism in the face of the PM’s refusal to implement reform.
The US promotes “democracy” only when it is convenient. It has a long history of destroying democracies, assassinating foreign leaders and overthrowing elected governments it does not like.
Haiti and Bolivia and Venezuela come to mind.
The Ambassador’s statement has no credibility.
That is ironic coming from a country that the evidence clearly shows that Russia influenced the outcome of the US election. It is ironic because the president and his supporters continue to deny that foreign influence contributed to the outcome of the election.
This, as we have it, is the tone and posture of the USA, they are against skerrit.
Madam Ambassador, We understand your need to stay out of the internal affairs of a country but did you read your statement before posting? It is confusing. You listed the recommendations of the joint observer mission, you further stated that this was not the first time these recommendations have been made. The observer mission indicated that their recommendations were a necessary prerequisite for free, fair and transparent elections.
Yet in your conclusion, you stated: “whatever government is in place after the elections, we hope that it will take action on these recommendations in consultation with civil society.” In that statement, you implied that those recommendations have not been adopted. Strangely enough, your last sentence: “Dominica has a long history of successful democratic elections, and we have every trust and confidence this one will be too;” rubbishes all that you said previously and tacitly implies that the joint observer mission was totally unnecessary. :(…
“The Caribbean is a strong and vibrant example of democracy to governments around the world – and should continue to be so. his is a moment for all participants in the political process to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections in Dominica. The United States calls on all citizens to peacefully engage in the democratic process.”
All Citizens yes we are but some wannabes wants the outside world 2 think that democracy is not alive but see the irony – they claim the PM is a dictator yet they do all those foolish things & not get arrested because of spiritual discernment. But I must warn when we dig pits for others, most times we fall back right into it. Now all you talking senseless talk, try that in US 2 see what happens 2 u. Gabu& others block Road in US nah! Those of u overseas who cannot even come visit home but trying to use persons here to become Diplomats etc to live your lavish lives in the US, I say 2 u God is alive. He saw u violent acts. Repent now. U provoked…
Tell that to Russia.
Thank you, madam, Ambassador, your call for electoral reforms, which echoes the point of view of your government, the USA government, and is the same that has been called for and ignored by the Skerritt led-government for 15 years. How much longer can and should free people to show restraint and watch the theft of the elections in their country? I understand the diplomatic speak which you must engage in, and I hope your government will come to the support of those patriots willing to stand up for free, fair and transparent elections in Dominica this year or next. Thank you for lending your voice to this important matter and reiterating what is being called for by those who respect the constitution of Dominica.
Thank you for the solidarity.
I can’t say the same for our sister islands in dat thing they call CARICOM and OECS
Our own institution won’t defend our cause…. thank you for standing up for democracy and the Commonwealth of Dominica
“Dominica has a long history of successful democratic elections, and we have every trust and confidence this one will be too.” I Quote please note. But of course. UWP won under this method. They won two (2) additional seats last election. Now they are all confusing themselves with excuses the most foolish one is Dead people voting. No election yet they got nominated. What foolishness is this now they destroying what has been built. They are sowing the seeds of confusion. I feel sorry for those who cannot think for themselves; who likes gossip, slander, sensational news etc. They are the vulnerable ones who if anything happen are in the front lines aided by a leader who refuses to stop them, because he sees them as pawns to satisfy his agenda of becoming PM at all cost. Their croonies have filed an injunction to prevent the process that has started. They use anyhting to make a fuss without educating their supporters. Followers who repeat what they hear. Where the 1.5B…
Thank you, but we need reform before Friday and this Election has to be postponed until reform is done.
Wow! The American ambassador just delivered an uppercut punch to Skerrit. Too bad she chose to be partisan and did not condemn the useless violence and disruptions of everyday life in Dominica by the band of misfits supporting the UWP.
Madame, Skerrit will not listen. He is not comfortable in losing his piece of land his grand father left for him.