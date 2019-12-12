United States congratulates Dominica on successful elections

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at 10:25 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The United States congratulates the people of Dominica on their election and stands ready to continue working with Prime Minister Skerrit.

The United States and Dominica enjoy a long-standing partnership, based on respect and trust, which benefits both nations.

We will continue to work with the Skerrit Administration to promote regional security, economic prosperity, and electoral reform that ensures free, fair, and transparent elections and the right of citizens to peacefully exercise their civic duty.

We thank the Organization of American States, the Caribbean Community, and the Commonwealth, whose electoral observation missions helped provide transparency to Dominica’s democratic process.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.