United States congratulates Dominica on successful elections

The United States congratulates the people of Dominica on their election and stands ready to continue working with Prime Minister Skerrit.

The United States and Dominica enjoy a long-standing partnership, based on respect and trust, which benefits both nations.

We will continue to work with the Skerrit Administration to promote regional security, economic prosperity, and electoral reform that ensures free, fair, and transparent elections and the right of citizens to peacefully exercise their civic duty.

We thank the Organization of American States, the Caribbean Community, and the Commonwealth, whose electoral observation missions helped provide transparency to Dominica’s democratic process.