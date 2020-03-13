United Workers Party forms committee to educate public on COVID-19

The Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has formed a COVID-19 committee to educate the public on preventative measures in light of the coronavirus contagion.

This information was revealed at a press conference held at the UWP Office in Roseau on Thursday.

The committee members include UWP leader Lennox Linton, Nicholas George, Anette Sanford, Clement Marcellin, Francisca Joseph and Danny Lugay.

Member of the UWP COVID-19 Committee, Francisca Joseph, who was addressing the press conference, said now is the time for Dominica to put its resiliency into action.

“Now, we have to put our resiliency into action and to ensure that we plan and we prepare and we prepare for any eventuality,” she said. “What happens to your community? What do you do now before it arrives? We do not wait for it to come and say, now it is here let us see what we can do.”

Joseph stressed the importance of prevention.

“Practice good personal habits, washing your hands as well as sanitization is very important,” she advised. “Practice everyday preventive measures; avoid close contact with people. Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.”

Joseph also highlighted the importance of having a community plan and asked, “What is your plan? “Do you have a plan to deal with COVID-19 if it were to come to Dominica?” Are we prepared? Are we ready?”

Joseph advised against “burying our heads in the sand” and maintained that while we need to pray and put matters in God’s hands, we also have to be prepared.

She encouraged friends and relatives to discuss what they believe needs to be done.

“Meet with your household members, relatives; it doesn’t have to be a written plan, but something everybody knows what to do in the event,” Joseph explained.

She emphasized the importance of getting accurate information from a confirmed, reliable source and forging relationships which may not have existed before, among neighbours.

“Talk to your neighbours about emergency planning, what exactly you have in place,” she noted.

Other suggestions which Joseph put forward include creating an emergency contact list and a list of local organizations in one’s community and identifying ways of receiving information in that community rather than relying solely on health professionals.

“Always let people [friends and family] know where you are and what you are doing,” she noted.

She also advised parents to learn about the emergency operation plan at their child’s school and encouraged the public in general, to take care of their emotional health.

“The mere fact that you are waiting on something and you are not sure is stressful,” Joseph remarked. “It is stressful also because you have family overseas in the country that they live already have an outbreak of Coronavirus.”

Joseph is advising the public to stay as calm as possible and to grow what we eat.

“It is really a time to reflect and go back to what we knew before,” she stated.

Meantime, Head of the COVID-19 Committee, Dr. Sam Christian, said if there happens to be any confirmed cases of the virus in Dominica, “it’s going to be quite a disaster.”

“We have to do what it takes to protect our people,” he said.

Dr. Christian said the UWP has been in regular contact with the Chinese Embassy.

“We need to take this opportunity to commend the government and people of China for their outstanding fight against this virus,” he stated.

“We trust that here in Dominica we will benefit from your wisdom, your experience and resources to do the same.”