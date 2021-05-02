UPDATE: 14-year-old missing girl is back at home

14-year Azeral Jno Phillip of Pottersville who had been reported missing, is now back at home, Dominica News Online (DNO) has been informed.

DNO confirmed with a family member a short while ago that the teen, who had been missing for over 24 hours, returned home earlier this evening.

Prior to her return this evening, the family had told DNO that Jno-Phillip had left her home at Pottersville at 7:40 am on April 30th, 2021 for school and had not returned since.

The family said that they were concerned that the St. Martin Secondary School student may have been hurt or injured since, according to them, the teen always returns home after school.

Family members are relieved that the teenager is back home but they say that the police are continuing their investigations into the matter.