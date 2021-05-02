UPDATE: 14-year-old missing girl is back at home

14-year Azeral Jno Phillip of Pottersville who had been reported missing, is now back at home, Dominica News Online (DNO) has been informed.
DNO confirmed with a family member a short while ago that the teen, who had been missing for over 24 hours, returned home earlier this evening.
Prior to her return this evening, the family had told DNO that Jno-Phillip had left her home at Pottersville at 7:40 am on April 30th, 2021 for school and had not returned since.
The family said that they were concerned that the St. Martin Secondary School student may have been hurt or injured since, according to them, the teen always returns home after school.
Family members are relieved that the teenager is back home but they say that the police are continuing their investigations into the matter.
11 Comments
Free Speech,I agree with you 100%.UWP and their supporters can read,but cannot understand.Classic example UNCLE and FRANCISCO ETIENNE-ODDS.
@ legion you got a lot of thumbs up but you really not making sense and those that have you thumbs up Did not read the article.
First things first: DNO has this story as an UPDATE, which means they updating information on a story that was previously published. So when the story of a missing child was first posted DNO said that their information was from a family member. So I would want to believe that a family member gave them the picture so the could put it out, so people could know who was missing, who they looking for so in the event someone saw her they could inform the police or family member. Shortly after that family member told DNO that the missing child was found. So DNO immediately updated the information. The photo was not posted when the child was found but rather when the child went missing. Is there anything wrong? What if it was the picture that was posted that helped in locating her? I just find you all are complaining too much for anything
Yeah I fully agree with the person above, those blue boom-boom flies has been complaining none stop ever since their mothers spit them off on the ground!
The authorities must examine and question this young lady to be sure sex assault did not took place and if so with whom, I just hope it will not come to that!
Most times when young teenage girls go missing is the bois they go and take. how comes teenage boys never go missing. Dominicans are not known to be kidnappers.
Maybe the child had just gone to financial center to get her top up envelope and she got hers late
@My Bad, You are in good company supporting Linton, and his comedian party.
Why is the photo of the minor published in this story? If she is safely back home there is no need to further publish her identity. The focus of all concerned right now should be getting to the bottom of what transpired and shielding the child as much as possible from futher publicity and the trauma associated with such publicity…
Praise God she’s safe
Glad she is safe
Just happy to know that she is aliveand back with her biological family.
The most turbulent and rebellious time of one’s life is during the teens (middle and late adolescence). This is the time when parents and loved ones are to have a strong bond with youngsters of this age. They truly need the love, guidance and attention more than ever at this stage.