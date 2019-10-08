UPDATE (6:00 PM): Weather Outlook for Dominica and the Lesser Antilles

Valid from: 6:00 PM on Monday, October 7, 2019

A tropical wave is expected to maintain cloudiness, showers and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly across the central and southern portions of the island chain during the next 12 to 24 hours.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to continue to exercise caution during tonight.

Hazy conditions are forecast across the area over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.