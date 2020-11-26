UPDATE: Antigua and Barbuda’s Education Minister fired says Antiguan Information Minister

*Editors note* earlier reports indicated that Browne had resigned from his position with the Antiguan Government. However, a subsequent statement by the Antiguan information minister clarified that he was removed from his post.
Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister for Education has been relieved of his position after police charged him following an investigation into sexual assault allegations. This information was provided by Minister Melford Nicholas in a post cabinet briefing in Antigua today according to a loop news report.
Michael Browne, who was very instrumental in the setting up of the University of the West Indies Five Island Campus, tendered his resignation last night.
The Antigua and Barbuda cabinet revealed today that Browne was arrested and charged this morning and Prime Minister Gaston Browne has asked the Governor General to rescind his appointment as Minister.
Festivals Minister Daryll Mathew will be sworn in today as the new Minister for Education.
When initial allegation were made a few weeks ago, Prime Minister Browne insisted that the education minister would have to resign pending the investigation.
What a contrast with Dca. Here he most likely would have been promoted ……… and the woman given a nice likkle shut-u-mouth payment or just ignored.
You see, most Caribbean politicians (men) are women/ sexual predators and are not held to account because our women are too worldly and greedy. The women want everything they see on TV and ignore those who really love them. So I applaud the lady or man whomever the victim may be for holding their grounds so far. Thumbs up to the Antiguan police. Hopefully CDPF taking notes
WASTE Men, are ladened all over the post Slavery Islands, Mr Browne’ negativity have finally castigated him into social nothingness. The lack of respect mr Browne has for Women, have become the peril of his down fall. Women, the original Dieties, continue to be trampled upon, while man -Animals like Mr Browne and many before him, tend to always diminish the so-called lesser gender. This episode will definitely be a wake-up call for Mr Browne, Women are not TOYS, though some do belive they are. The History of African Women, is one of Divinity, where Kings can only attain the Throne through her Lineage, it is because of She the Woman, a Man will become. Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome (ptsd), continue to this day, to destroy, and cover a vast number of African Eyes.
Soooo Gaston Browne has demonstrated how the democratic process should work in Antigua, and for the people of Antigua, but to him, that right should not exist for the people of Dominica.
What did Gaston Browne, Mia Motley, Ralph Gonsalves, Timothy Sylvester Harris, and the others have in common, sending troops to Dominica to prevent what they and the people in their countries enjoy: democracy, convoluted as Gonsalves monarchy reign may be.
What do all these bourgeoise colonially educated, cannot get away from the residue of their slave master’s training colonized education have in common?
The literally hate Lennox Linton because he is an outsider, not a part of and would not conform to their bogus supposedly academic oriented cabal, even if he is functioning at a much higher academically-political astute level; and they just cannot and will not stand a Dominican patriot outside the adherence of their slave and colonized educational lineage.
Nonsense you are talking shit. what that have to do with the elevtion in Dominica and other Caribbean leaders
Seems like these male ministers of government in the Caribbean are genetically predisposed to lie, rape and embezzle.
Just today, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Bahamas resigned in disgrace after being accused of involvement in shady financial dealings involving millions of dollars.
Kudos and high marks to the Antigua Police Force for executing their duties without fear or favor. They did not turn a blind eye to corruption and wrongdoings in high places like their Dominican counterparts. The garbage bins and fertilizer scandals plus serious sexual allegations of people in high authority readily come to mind.
Dominica is one of the WORST governed countries in the Caribbean probably the whole of the Western Hemisphere.
Looks like in Antigua, the politicians believe they are at the People’s service and need to be accountable and to set the example (be leaders) in what they say and what they do. They understand that they are not above the law and are hired to do a job in the best interests of the People.
I am impressed. The Legal System is working well in our sister island Antigua. Imagine a sitting Minister is arrested by the Police . This is unheard up in Dominica under this Labour Party. Not even a pretense is made of investigation taking place. Dominicans like to compare the situation here with other countries, when it suits them. Let’s see what happens this time. A crime is a crime whoever is the culprit, more so when it is committed by an adult.
Say what you want about Antigua, but at least it still has some decorum and a sense of right and wrong. The PM said at the breaking of the alleged misconduct, that once the investigation began, the concerned minister would have to resign. At least, there are protocols. Moreover, the Police ARRESTED him!!!!! Seems to me an unbiased law enforcement agency is still in operation, and that NO ONE is above the law.
Compare this to our homeland Dominica. Which police officer would DARE charge, much less ARREST a siting member of this government???!!
No one is saying that he is guilty, but at least, there will be a case and the chips fall where they may.
Congratulations 👏 to the Antigua police force and the country’s leader. Dominica can and should take a page out of their book
HOTEP!
I have stated previously that many people get into politics for three (3) main reasons – MONEY, POWER and SEX.
This seems to be a case where the powerful and mighty prey on the weak because they (powerful) think that they are above the law. Remember Skerrit said that no law, no constitution can stop him from doing what he wants to do. I’m paraphrasing of course.
Politics and religion are two evil forces that have brought extreme pain and misery to the lives of too many innocent people. The caliber of persons running for elected public office and becoming men of the cloth is frightening.
Some say is a set up, to have Gaston Brown son be the new MP in their next election. Im wondering if is the same Michael Brown that tendered the MP resignation.
I say if you not that kind of man they can never set you up. In Dominica look at how our MP’s does be having themselves. like real little boys from the country. Like they never see woman before. IT disgusts ,e really, mostly because most of them if not all, are married.
The women on are worse. They prostitute themselves for a job, a position, cash, a ride. and they are proud of their “achievements”. No morals or integrity. Its all a filthy soap opera.
DNO, you are too circumspect. It is public news that the Minister is facing an allegation of rape and was interviewed by the Antiguan police regarding this. See ARN of 5 Nov., 2020.
ADMIN: We appreciate your feedback. The article has since been updated.
Give me a break, DNO! You can’t divulge the nature of the accusation? This is public knowledge!
ADMIN: We take your point. At the time we relied on the limited information we had received. The article has since been updated with additional official reports.
Is there any relation to de Antigua PM?
I watching dat one close
Would it make any difference?