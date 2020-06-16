UPDATE: Armed robbery in Kalinago Territory results in fatal shooting, suspects currently on the run

The Commonwealth of Dominica police force has confirmed that one person, Davidson Alfred of Grandbay, was fatally shot after an attempted robbery in Salybia which occurred earlier this afternoon in the Kalinago Territory.
The police confronted the robbers which resulted in the shooting death of Alfred, the driver of the vehicle. The police subsequently recovered a firearm from the vehicle.
According to police two of the suspects, Jarvis Alfred and Chelsea Anselm, are currently on the run and are considered armed and dangerous.
The men are wanted in the robbery of a shop owner and a Springfield trading delivery truck at gun point. One of the truck attendants was beaten and shot but survived the attack and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
A source in the Kalinago Territory informed DNO that the vehicle in which the men were trying to escape from the police after a failed robbery attempt, crashed into a DOMLEC pole.
Unconfirmed reports indicate that another robbery also occurred in the Kalinago Territory this morning involving a wholesale merchandise truck from another company.
The police continue to search for the two individual who are still at large and asked that the public contact the emergency numbers 999 or 911 if they have any information that may lead to their capture.
4 Comments
Yes police! Do all you work.. gun Dem basstads they too criminal… I sure is a labooright.. only these low life people can engage in such… fools you mess with the police u get shot.. I support the police on that one..
Great Job police
Thanks for reporting DNO, but can you also edit your stories properly before publishing?
WOW! I know things are bad in Dominica but I didn’t think it was that bad man. When three people can plan to Steal from a truck carrying merchandise at 2 pm, speaks of poverty, desperation and a very sad state of affairs. Now one is dead and two are at large and we don’t know if the deceased was gun down or died from the accident or, if they are kalinago people or people from another part of the island. But no matter how one looks at it and who is involved, that incident speaks of a very poor state of affairs as No work, No money is a recipe to theft and crime
which is the reason why the government of St. Maarten encouraged illegal residents to volunteerily leave the country or be prepared to be deported because when people are not working they will commit crimes to survive. Here Skerrit is taking work from us and stripping us from our God given responsibility and ability to work so we could feed our woman and children so what you expect? My sympathies to the family