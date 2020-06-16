UPDATE: Armed robbery in Kalinago Territory results in fatal shooting, suspects currently on the run

The Commonwealth of Dominica police force has confirmed that one person, Davidson Alfred of Grandbay, was fatally shot after an attempted robbery in Salybia which occurred earlier this afternoon in the Kalinago Territory.

The police confronted the robbers which resulted in the shooting death of Alfred, the driver of the vehicle. The police subsequently recovered a firearm from the vehicle.

According to police two of the suspects, Jarvis Alfred and Chelsea Anselm, are currently on the run and are considered armed and dangerous.

The men are wanted in the robbery of a shop owner and a Springfield trading delivery truck at gun point. One of the truck attendants was beaten and shot but survived the attack and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

A source in the Kalinago Territory informed DNO that the vehicle in which the men were trying to escape from the police after a failed robbery attempt, crashed into a DOMLEC pole.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that another robbery also occurred in the Kalinago Territory this morning involving a wholesale merchandise truck from another company.

The police continue to search for the two individual who are still at large and asked that the public contact the emergency numbers 999 or 911 if they have any information that may lead to their capture.