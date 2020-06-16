UPDATE: Armed robbery results in fatal shooting in Kalinago Territory, suspects currently on the run

The Commonwealth of Dominica police force have confirmed that one person ,Davidson Alfred of Grandbay, was fatally shot after an attempted robbery in Salybia which occurred earlier this afternoon in the Kalinago Territory.
According to police two male individuals ,Jarvis Alfred and Chelsea Anselm, are currently on the run and are considered armed and dangerous.
A source in the Kalinago Territory informed DNO that suspects driving a vehicle crashed while trying to escape from the police after a failed robbery attempt. The suspects were trying to rob a truck transporting merchandise.
Unconfirmed reports indicate that another robbery also occurred in the Kalinago Territory this morning involving a wholesale merchandise truck from another company.
4 Comments
Yes police! Do all you work.. gun Dem basstads they too criminal… I sure is a labooright.. only these low life people can engage in such… fools you mess with the police u get shot.. I support the police on that one..
Great Job police
Thanks for reporting DNO, but can you also edit your stories properly before publishing?
WOW! I know things are bad in Dominica but I didn’t think it was that bad man. When three people can plan to Steal from a truck carrying merchandise at 2 pm, speaks of poverty, desperation and a very sad state of affairs. Now one is dead and two are at large and we don’t know if the deceased was gun down or died from the accident or, if they are kalinago people or people from another part of the island. But no matter how one looks at it and who is involved, that incident speaks of a very poor state of affairs as No work, No money is a recipe to theft and crime
which is the reason why the government of St. Maarten encouraged illegal residents to volunteerily leave the country or be prepared to be deported because when people are not working they will commit crimes to survive. Here Skerrit is taking work from us and stripping us from our God given responsibility and ability to work so we could feed our woman and children so what you expect? My sympathies to the family