UPDATE: Armed robbery results in fatal shooting in Kalinago Territory, suspects currently on the run

The Commonwealth of Dominica police force have confirmed that one person ,Davidson Alfred of Grandbay, was fatally shot after an attempted robbery in Salybia which occurred earlier this afternoon in the Kalinago Territory.

According to police two male individuals ,Jarvis Alfred and Chelsea Anselm, are currently on the run and are considered armed and dangerous.

A source in the Kalinago Territory informed DNO that suspects driving a vehicle crashed while trying to escape from the police after a failed robbery attempt. The suspects were trying to rob a truck transporting merchandise.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that another robbery also occurred in the Kalinago Territory this morning involving a wholesale merchandise truck from another company.