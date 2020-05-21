UPDATE: Dead body found in Portsmouth identified as French national

Police have identified a dead body which was discovered in Portsmouth earlier this week as that of a French national.

According to a report from Police Public Relations Officer, ASP (Ag) Simon Edwards, Mireille Emy Pradon, a 70-year-old female french national living at Grange, Portsmouth was found lying on her back in her bedroom in an unresponsive state about 7:10 p.m on Monday 18, 2020.

The police responded and the district doctor was summoned to the scene. The body was examined and officially pronounced dead.

A police investigation into the death is ongoing.