UPDATE: Death at Dominica State Prison – manner of death still unknown as police continue to investigate

Police have confirmed that they are conducting an investigation into the death of forty (40) year old Ronnie Francis of Belle Vue Rawle who was an inmate at the Dominica State Prison.

According to a statement from Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Simon Edwards, on Monday, August 17, Francis was found unresponsive in the bathroom at the Dominica State Prison in what appeared to be a pool of blood.

It goes on to say that the body was transported to the Accident & Emergency Department of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital where it was examined by a medical doctor and pronounced dead.

The report states that during the examination, it was revealed that Francis sustained a laceration to the left side of his neck.

The body was taken to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home and left there for safekeeping pending an autopsy, according to the Police PRO.

Earlier reports had speculated about the cause of death first describing it as an alleged homicide and later, an alleged suicide.

However, the police report did not identify the cause of death.